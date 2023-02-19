LA Galaxy 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 25 - 9:30 pm ET vs. LAFC
Full schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Two elite center forwards and an elite – as in “might be the best player in the league!”-level elite – No. 10, who’s backed up by two very good piano carriers in central midfield. Can’t ask for a better spine than that.
- Weakness: The spine isn’t quite so impressive as you move to central defense and goalkeeper, both of which have been long-standing issues. It gets harder to make the case for the Galaxy as contenders the further back you go.
Key Departures
- Kévin Cabral: Talented but frustrating winger Kévin Cabral was traded to the Colorado Rapids, opening a DP spot this winter. The French youngster was acquired in a near-$6 million transfer back in 2021, but tallied just 6g/5a across 61 regular-season appearances.
- Samuel Grandsir: Another winger to depart, Samuel Grandsir returns to France after two seasons in MLS (transfer to Ligue 2 leaders Le Havre). He appeared in all but one regular-season game for the Galaxy over the last two seasons, adding 6g/10a.
- Julián Araujo: The Mexican international right back finally completed his transfer to FC Barcelona, which was held up on Europe’s deadline day due to paperwork going through too late. Julián Araujo leaves the Galaxy after 100 regular-season appearances over four seasons, a shining example of MLS’s academy pipeline.
Key Acquisitions
- Chris Mavinga: French center back Chris Mavinga reunites with head coach Greg Vanney in Los Angeles, signing in free agency. Mavinga first joined MLS at Toronto FC under Vanney, where they won a treble together in 2017 (MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield, Canadian Championship). He’s made 124 MLS appearances.
- Memo Rodríguez: Another addition via MLS free agency, former Houston Dynamo FC homegrown midfielder Memo Rodríguez joins the Galaxy. The 27-year-old made 136 appearances with the Dynamo and can play central midfield or on the wing.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 6th in West
- Charles Boehm: 6th in West
- Tom Bogert: 1st in West
- Matt Doyle: 4th in West
- David Gass: 7th in West
- J. Sam Jones: 3rd in West
- Sacha Kljestan: 3rd in West
- Kaylyn Kyle: 7th in West
- Joseph Lowery: 2nd in West
- Melissa Ortiz: 2nd in West
- Danielle Slaton: 8th in West
- Andrew Wiebe: 5th in West
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 4th in West
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Greg Vanney
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
- Last year: 14W-12L-8T, 50 points, 4th in West
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinals