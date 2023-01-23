LA Galaxy transfer Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2's Le Havre AC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The LA Galaxy have transferred winger Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2 leaders Le Havre and maintained an undisclosed sell-on fee, the club announced Monday.
The move ends Grandsir’s two-year stint in Galaxy colors, after the 26-year-old joined ahead of the 2021 campaign from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.
Grandsir departs with seven goals and 13 assists in 73 games across all competitions, continuing LA’s winger turnover after they traded DP Kévin Cabral to the Colorado Rapids earlier this winter.
“We want to thank Sam for his contributions to the club and we wish him and his family all the best as they return back to France,” LA head coach Greg Vanney said in a release.
Vanney had previously stated Grandsir may depart ahead of LA’s 2023 opener against El Trafico rivals LAFC at the Rose Bowl (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), citing family reasons.
As LA look to replace Grandsir and Cabral’s contributions, they face transfer sanctions whereby they can’t sign a player from overseas during the Secondary Transfer Window. While LA can make intra-MLS moves during the summer, there’s some urgency to complete deals before the Primary Transfer Window closes.
LA, a Western Conference Semifinalist team in 2022, have now transferred players to French clubs in back-to-back windows after they sent midfielder Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1’s Auxerre last summer. That move opened roster room to sign midfielder Riqui Puig from FC Barcelona.
Currently, LA’s first-choice wingers are DP Douglas Costa and homegrown standout Efraín Álvarez. There’s been speculation Costa may depart for Brazilian Serie A side Grêmio, though nothing is confirmed. Free agent signing Memo Rodriguez (ex-Houston Dynamo FC) can also play out wide.
LA are entering Vanney’s third year in charge. The five-time MLS Cup champions finished fourth in the West last season.
