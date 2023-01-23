LA Galaxy transfer Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2's Le Havre AC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The LA Galaxy have transferred winger Samuel Grandsir to Ligue 2 leaders Le Havre and maintained an undisclosed sell-on fee, the club announced Monday.

The move ends Grandsir’s two-year stint in Galaxy colors, after the 26-year-old joined ahead of the 2021 campaign from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

Grandsir departs with seven goals and 13 assists in 73 games across all competitions, continuing LA’s winger turnover after they traded DP Kévin Cabral to the Colorado Rapids earlier this winter.

“We want to thank Sam for his contributions to the club and we wish him and his family all the best as they return back to France,” LA head coach Greg Vanney said in a release.