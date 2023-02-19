Colorado Rapids 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: Their offseason maneuvering, along with a pinch of internal development, has put them in a place where they have a ton of depth (and with it a ton of flexibility). So once again Robin Fraser can toggle through formations.
- Weakness: Unless somebody jumps a few levels, they just don’t have the type of top-end talent that can brute force a few regular-season wins of the sort that push you over the line and into the playoffs.
Key Departures
- Gyasi Zardes: American forward Gyasi Zardes leaves after spending less than a year in Colorado, signing with Austin FC in free agency. Talented homegrown forward Darren Yapi could win some minutes behind starter Diego Rubio up top.
- Lucas Esteves: The Rapids declined the purchase option on Brazilian left back Lucas Esteves, who was on loan from Palmeiras. The club have since signed Alex Gersbach from French Ligue 2 club Grenoble.
Key Acquisitions
- Andreas Masxø: The Rapids went to Europe to bring in a DP center back, signing Denmark international Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby IF. He looks the part of a new defensive anchor for the group that has missed Auston Trusty since he left last summer for Arsenal.
- Kévin Cabral: Kévin Cabral spent the last two seasons with the LA Galaxy after a $5.9 million transfer from France, but struggled with his end product. Colorado traded for the dynamic attacker – another undervalued, young piece – to give Cabral a fresh start. He holds a DP tag.
- Connor Ronan: Irish midfielder Connor Ronan arrives from Wolverhampton, reuniting with former teammate Jack Price. Ronan, a talented product of Wolves’ academy, spent the last half-decade on loan and couldn’t quite crack the Premier League rotation.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 7th in West
- Charles Boehm: 10th in West
- Tom Bogert: 7th in West
- Matt Doyle: 10th in West
- David Gass: 10th in West
- J. Sam Jones: 10th in West
- Sacha Kljestan: 7th in West
- Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in West
- Joseph Lowery: 9th in West
- Melissa Ortiz: 7th in West
- Danielle Slaton: 10th in West
- Andrew Wiebe: 11th in West
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 9th in West
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Robin Fraser
- Stadium: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
- Last year: 11W-13L-10T, 43 points, 10th in West
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify