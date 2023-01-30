Colorado Rapids sign Australian international left back Alex Gersbach

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have brought left back Alex Gersbach to MLS, announcing Monday they’ve acquired the Australian international from Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38.

The 25-year-old defender has signed through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026.

Gersbach arrives from France’s second tier and fills a key roster need after Colorado declined the transfer option on left back Lucas Esteves, who had been on loan from Brazilian top-flight club Palmeiras. They also have SuperDraft product Anthony Markanich at left back, while Argentine midfielder Braian Galvan (coming back from an ACL tear he suffered last year) has experience at the position as well.