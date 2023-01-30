Colorado Rapids sign Australian international left back Alex Gersbach

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have brought left back Alex Gersbach to MLS, announcing Monday they’ve acquired the Australian international from Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38.
The 25-year-old defender has signed through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026.
Gersbach arrives from France’s second tier and fills a key roster need after Colorado declined the transfer option on left back Lucas Esteves, who had been on loan from Brazilian top-flight club Palmeiras. They also have SuperDraft product Anthony Markanich at left back, while Argentine midfielder Braian Galvan (coming back from an ACL tear he suffered last year) has experience at the position as well.
"We’re delighted to continue reinforcing our roster with a player like Alex," Pádraig Smith, Colorado's EVP & general manager said in a release. "Alex is a technical fullback who brings a high level of energy and ability to consistently get up and down the flank. We look forward to welcoming him to Colorado and incorporating him into our group."
Gersbach has three goals and 12 assists across 183 professional appearances, traversing the globe for various teams. After starting his career at Sydney FC in his native Australia at age 17, he’s played for clubs ranging from Rosenborg (Norway) and Lens (France) to NAC Breda (Netherlands) and AGF (Denmark).
The defender has played five times for Australia, though hasn’t earned a cap since their October 2018 international friendly against Kuwait.
Colorado, who missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year after topping the Western Conference table in 2021, have been busy reloading this offseason. They’ve acquired DP forward Kévin Cabral (trade from LA Galaxy), brought homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett back from his loan in the Eredivisie, acquired DP center back Andreas Maxsø (transfer from Brøndby IF) and signed midfielder Connor Ronan (transfer from Wolves), among other moves.
Gersbach joins two other Australian international defenders in MLS: Columbus Crew center back Milos Degenek and Houston Dynamo FC left back Brad Smith.
The Rapids return to action on Feb. 26 when visiting Seattle Sounders FC (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1).
