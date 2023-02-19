CF Montréal 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They return eight starters from last year’s 65-point team, which is the kind of foundation any coach would be happy to see.
- Weakness: The three starters they sold were really damn good, and a fourth – Kei Kamara – has been vocally unhappy in preseason and wants to leave. But the biggest issue might be the change from Wilfried Nancy to Hernan Losada. Losada has the makings of a good coach, but his game model (Maximum Overdrive!!) is very different from Nancy’s pitch control approach. There is a very real chance of a square peg/round hole fit.
Key Departures
- Djordje Mihailovic: Djordje Mihailvoic spent two exhilarating years with Montréal, where he blossomed from a promising youngster into an MLS star. That form earned the attacking midfielder a transfer to AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie. He’ll be difficult to replace.
- Alistair Johnston: Another big outbound transfer, Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston moved to Scottish giants Celtic FC this winter. Johnston spent one season in Montréal after arriving from Nashville.
- Ismaël Koné: Midfield wonderkid Ismaël Koné spent one season in Montréal’s first team before leaving in a club-record transfer abroad, signing for English Championship side Watford this winter. The 20-year-old was also part of Canada’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.
Key Acquisitions
- Aaron Herrera: Montréal returned to the trade market this winter for key additions, headlined by right back Aaron Herrera. Herrera was acquired from Real Salt Lake after the homegrown made 124 appearances over five seasons for the club. He’s among the best right backs in MLS.
- George Campbell: Another addition via the trade market, Montréal acquired center back Geroge Campbell from Atlanta United. The 21-year-old homegrown made a career-best 16 starts last year.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 13th in East
- Charles Boehm: 14th in East
- Tom Bogert: 12th in East
- Matt Doyle: 10th in East
- David Gass: 11th in East
- J. Sam Jones: 12th in East
- Sacha Kljestan: 14th in East
- Kaylyn Kyle: 3rd in East
- Joseph Lowery: 10th in East
- Melissa Ortiz: 9th in East
- Danielle Slaton: 10th in East
- Andrew Wiebe: 11th in East
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 10th in East
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Hernan Losada
- Stadium: Stade Saputo
- Last year: 20W-9L-5T, 65 points, 2nd in East
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Semifinals