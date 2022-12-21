CF Montréal acquire Aaron Herrera in trade with Real Salt Lake

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- MTL receive: Aaron Herrera
- RSL receive: $500k GAM, sell-on fee, 2023 international roster spot, 2023 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick
CF Montréal have acquired defender Aaron Herrera from Real Salt Lake in a trade, the clubs announced Wednesday.
To land Herrera, the Canadian MLS side sent the Claret-and-Cobalt $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons, a 2023 international roster spot and Montréal’s natural first-round pick in today’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft (25th overall). RSL also retain a sell-on fee, should a certain transfer threshold be met.
“We are very pleased with Aaron’s arrival at the club. He is a player who will contribute with his quality on the field, but also with his experience in the league,” CF Montréal VP and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release. “He can play a variety of positions, both as a central defender in a three-man backline and on the flanks, on the right and on the left.
“We had contacted Real Salt Lake in the past to acquire him, but without success. We are very happy that this transaction is now taking place.”
The 25-year-old signed with RSL in 2017 as a homegrown player. He has accrued one goal and 19 assists across 124 regular-season appearances, highlighted by an 11-assist season in 2021.
Herrera is Montréal’s second backline newcomer via trade this offseason, following center back George Campbell arriving from Atlanta United. Herrera has one US men’s national team cap and featured at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Montréal are in an offseason of change, transferring out defender Alistair Johnston (to Celtic FC), midfielder Ismael Kone (to Watford FC) and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (to AZ Alkmaar) – all to European clubs. They’re also searching for a new head coach after Wilfried Nancy left for the Columbus Crew, having finished second in the Eastern Conference table in 2022.
RSL are entering their second full season under head coach Pablo Mastroeni. They were the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
