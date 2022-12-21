CF Montréal acquire Aaron Herrera in trade with Real Salt Lake

To land Herrera, the Canadian MLS side sent the Claret-and-Cobalt $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons, a 2023 international roster spot and Montréal’s natural first-round pick in today’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft (25th overall). RSL also retain a sell-on fee, should a certain transfer threshold be met.

“We are very pleased with Aaron’s arrival at the club. He is a player who will contribute with his quality on the field, but also with his experience in the league,” CF Montréal VP and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release. “He can play a variety of positions, both as a central defender in a three-man backline and on the flanks, on the right and on the left.