FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

FC Cincinnati host Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew on Saturday in a winner-take-all Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Saturday's winner will face Inter Miami CF or Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Cincy took a narrow 1-0 victory in Game 1, thanks to a late goal from Kévin Denkey . Game 2 was a far different story, as the Crew ran rampant at Lower.com Field in a 4-0 rout .

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 2

Eastern Conference No. 2 Regular season: 65 points (20W-9L-5D)

The Orange & Blue return to TQL Stadium seeking a statement performance, following a forgettable Game 2 at Columbus.

Already down a goal, the wheels came off in the 38th minute. Cincinnati went down a man on Yuya Kubo's straight red card, setting the stage for a dramatic and decisive Crew onslaught.

The good news for Pat Noonan's side is that Luca Orellano played 27 minutes off the bench; the Argentine attacker could slot back into the starting XI for the first time in over a month as he recovers from a leg injury.