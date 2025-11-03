FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

FC Cincinnati host Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew on Saturday in a winner-take-all Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 8 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincy took a narrow 1-0 victory in Game 1, thanks to a late goal from Kévin Denkey. Game 2 was a far different story, as the Crew ran rampant at Lower.com Field in a 4-0 rout.
Saturday's winner will face Inter Miami CF or Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 2
- Regular season: 65 points (20W-9L-5D)
The Orange & Blue return to TQL Stadium seeking a statement performance, following a forgettable Game 2 at Columbus.
Already down a goal, the wheels came off in the 38th minute. Cincinnati went down a man on Yuya Kubo's straight red card, setting the stage for a dramatic and decisive Crew onslaught.
The good news for Pat Noonan's side is that Luca Orellano played 27 minutes off the bench; the Argentine attacker could slot back into the starting XI for the first time in over a month as he recovers from a leg injury.
Cincy will also lean heavily on Denkey and fellow Designated Player Evander, who could be due for a breakout performance after two relatively quiet outings.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 7
- Regular season: 54 points (14W-8L-12D)
With their backs against the wall in Game 2, the Crew delivered a memorable Audi MLS Cup Playoffs performance.
USMMT wingback Max Arfsten set the tone with a 33rd-minute opener, then contributed two assists as Columbus took full advantage of their man advantage with additional goals from Dylan Chambost, Andrés Herrera and Jacen Russell-Rowe.
The result not only forced Game 3, but also guaranteed at least one more appearance for captain Darlington Nagbe. The legendary midfielder will retire at season's end.
Can Columbus complete the comeback at TQL Stadium? They've done it before, rallying to defeat their arch-rivals in the Eastern Conference Final during their MLS Cup-winning 2023 campaign.