CF Montréal acquire George Campbell in trade with Atlanta United

“He has the type of profile we particularly like; a young player who doesn’t take an international spot, and who we can support in his development. I am very confident that he has what it takes to strengthen our current defensive squad.”

“We are very happy with George’s acquisition. He’s a player we tried to get in the past, but his club preferred not to let him go at the time,” Olivier Renard, Montréal’s vice president and chief sporting officer, said in a release.

Atlanta will receive up to $900,000 in General Allocation Money. The funds break down as $400k in 2023 GAM and $200k in 2024 GAM, plus another $300k in conditional GAM. Atlanta retain a sell-on fee, too.

The 21-year-old US youth international was a homegrown player for Atlanta, originally signing in July 2019. He scored one goal in 36 regular-season games (22 starts) for the Five Stripes.

“George joined our academy in 2016 and completed our player pathway to the first team, proving he was ready for the challenge at each step in his development,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.

“He has been a great professional and positive influence around the club and community. We want to thank George for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”

Montréal have mined the trade market in recent years, and Campbell provides them cover after transferring Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston to Scotland’s Celtic FC. Johnston (from Nashville SC), as well as Kamal Miller (from Austin FC), were both acquired in trades.

Atlanta have depth at center back in Alan Franco, JuanJo Purata and Miles Robinson. The latter, a starter for the US during World Cup qualifying, is coming off a long-term Achilles injury.

In 2022, CF Montréal were the East’s No. 2 seed and Atlanta missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs altogether.