Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

After splitting their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series, Inter Miami CF host Nashville SC in a do-or-die Game 3 on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Now, the series returns to Miami's home ground with an Eastern Conference Semifinal trip on the line. The winner meets FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew in the next round, which is held Nov. 22-23.

Miami earned a comfortable 3-1 victory in Game 1, only for Nashville to rebound with a 2-1 triumph in Game 2.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 3

Eastern Conference No. 3 Regular season: 65 points (19W-7L-8D)

Will history repeat itself? At the very least, feelings of déjà vu will linger around Inter Miami this week.

In 2024, following the club's record-setting regular season, their playoff dreams were dashed in Game 3 against Atlanta United. The Herons won Game 1 at home, then dropped the following two matches to exit Round One in stunning fashion.

The question arises after a dominant Game 1 performance gave way to a slow start in Nashville, and now Miami's playoff fate is on the line.