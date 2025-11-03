Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

After splitting their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series, Inter Miami CF host Nashville SC in a do-or-die Game 3 on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 8 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Miami earned a comfortable 3-1 victory in Game 1, only for Nashville to rebound with a 2-1 triumph in Game 2.
Now, the series returns to Miami's home ground with an Eastern Conference Semifinal trip on the line. The winner meets FC Cincinnati or Columbus Crew in the next round, which is held Nov. 22-23.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 65 points (19W-7L-8D)
Will history repeat itself? At the very least, feelings of déjà vu will linger around Inter Miami this week.
In 2024, following the club's record-setting regular season, their playoff dreams were dashed in Game 3 against Atlanta United. The Herons won Game 1 at home, then dropped the following two matches to exit Round One in stunning fashion.
The question arises after a dominant Game 1 performance gave way to a slow start in Nashville, and now Miami's playoff fate is on the line.
They'll likely need another Lionel Messi masterclass performance. Miami's captain has 40 goals in 45 matches (all competitions) this year, including three in this series.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 54 points (16W-12L-6D)
Nashville got the monkey off their back in Game 2, beating Miami for the first time during the Messi era. They had gone winless in nine previous attempts (0W-7L-2D), including in the Leagues Cup 2023 final.
The Coyotes' big-name attackers stepped up in the 2-1 victory, with Hany Mukhtar helping create the penalty kick Sam Surridge converted and whipping in a corner kick that Josh Bauer cleaned up.
That performance leaves Nashville dreaming of repeating Atlanta's historic Round One upset of Miami. Their hopes may hinge on swift counter-attacks and big saves from goalkeeper Joe Willis.
This year, Nashville have already won the US Open Cup and taken significant strides under head coach B.J. Callaghan.