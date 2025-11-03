Real Salt Lake sign DeAndre Yedlin to contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Real Salt Lake have signed defender DeAndre Yedlin to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.
In August, the veteran right back joined RSL via a trade with FC Cincinnati.
Since debuting as Seattle Sounders FC's first homegrown player in 2013, Yedlin has played 183 MLS regular-season games. He's tallied two goals and 17 assists across six seasons.
"We were thrilled to welcome DeAndre to our Club a few months ago, and we look forward to his presence in our locker room for the coming seasons," said sporting director Kurt Schmid. "DeAndre remains a player of tremendous quality, whose experience at the highest levels of the game is invaluable to our team.
"Beyond his obvious skills on the field, his leadership and professionalism has stabilized and strengthened our group, helping set the tone for everything we want to achieve. We’ve seen DeAndre’s impact felt immediately over the final portion of this season, and we’re excited about the role he will play in driving our future success as we prepare for 2026 and beyond."
After bursting onto the scene with Seattle, Yedlin spent nearly a decade in Europe. He competed for English Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Newcastle United, as well as Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.
Yedlin returned to MLS in 2022 with Inter Miami CF, captaining the Herons to the 2023 League Cup title, before moving on to Cincy.
The 32-year-old has 81 USMNT caps. He played at the 2014 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, as well as two Concacaf Gold Cups and the 2016 Copa América Centenario.
“RSL is now home for the foreseeable future, and I’m excited to build upon my time here over the last few months,” said Yedlin.
“While our season just ended more prematurely than anyone wanted, I’m looking forward to coming to work every day with a great group of people, to continue building the culture here on and off the field, and to help RSL compete for trophies in the upcoming seasons.”
