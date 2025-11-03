Real Salt Lake sign DeAndre Yedlin to contract extension 

Real Salt Lake have signed defender DeAndre Yedlin to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.

In August, the veteran right back joined RSL via a trade with FC Cincinnati.

Since debuting as Seattle Sounders FC's first homegrown player in 2013, Yedlin has played 183 MLS regular-season games. He's tallied two goals and 17 assists across six seasons.

"We were thrilled to welcome DeAndre to our Club a few months ago, and we look forward to his presence in our locker room for the coming seasons," said sporting director Kurt Schmid. "DeAndre remains a player of tremendous quality, whose experience at the highest levels of the game is invaluable to our team.