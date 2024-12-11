2025 Concacaf Champions Cup draw: 10 MLS teams learn opponents

The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup field is set after Tuesday's draw. Eight of the 10 MLS clubs who qualified for the 27-team tournament learned their Round One opponents, while Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy each received a bye to the Round of 16.
Round One: MLS matchups
Eight MLS clubs enter in Round One, which begins as early as Feb. 4.
- FC Cincinnati vs. FC Motagua
- Inter Miami CF vs. Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake vs. CS Herediano
- Seattle Sounders FC vs. Antigua GFC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Deportivo Saprissa
Round of 16: MLS matchups
Columbus (Leagues Cup 2024 winner) and LA Galaxy (MLS Cup presented by Audi winner) earned an automatic bye into the Round of 16, which begins as early as March 4.
- Columbus Crew vs. winner of LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy vs. winner of Real Salt Lake vs. CS Herediano
Schedule
The tournament features two-legged matchups in the first four rounds.
- Round One: February 4-6 (Week 1), 18-20 (Week 2), 11-13 (Week 3) and 25-27 (Week 4)
- Round of 16: March 4-6 (First Legs) and 11-13 (Second Legs)
- Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and 8-10 (Second Legs)
- Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29-May 1 (Second Legs)
- Final: June 1
ROUND ONE
8 MLS teams
How Colorado qualified
- Leagues Cup 2024 third place
Opponent
- LAFC (USA)
- Leagues Cup 2024 runner-up
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Columbus Crew (USA)
How Cincinnati qualified
- Next best in 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings
Opponent
- FC Motagua (HON)
- 2024 Central American Cup play-in winners
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Winner of Tigres UANL (MEX) vs. Real Estelí (NIC)
How Miami qualified
- 2024 Supporters' Shield winner
Opponent
- Sporting Kansas City (USA)
- 2024 US Open Cup finalist
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Cavalier (JAM)
How LAFC qualified
- Leagues Cup 2024 runner-up
Opponent
- Colorado Rapids (USA)
- Leagues Cup 2024 third place
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Columbus Crew (USA)
How Salt Lake qualified
- Next best in 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings
Opponent
- CS Herediano (CRC)
- 2024 Central American Cup semifinalist
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- LA Galaxy (USA)
How Seattle qualified
- Next best in 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings
Opponent
- Antigua GFC (GUA)
- 2024 Central American Cup semifinalist
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Winner of Cruz Azul (MEX) vs. Real Hope (HAI)
How Kansas City qualified
- 2024 US Open Cup finalist
Opponent
- Inter Miami CF (USA)
- 2024 Supporters' Shield
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Cavalier (JAM)
How Vancouver qualified
- 2024 Canadian Championship winner
Opponent
- Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)
- 2024 Central American Cup play-in winners
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Winner of CF Monterrey (MEX) vs. Forge FC (CAN)
ROUND OF 16
2 MLS byes
How Columbus qualified
- Leagues Cup 2024 winner
Round of 16 opponent
- Winner of LAFC (USA) vs. Colorado Rapids (USA)
How LA qualified
- 2024 MLS Cup winner
Round of 16 opponent
- Winner of Real Salt Lake (USA) vs. CS Herediano (CRC)