2025 Concacaf Champions Cup draw: 10 MLS teams learn opponents

MLSsoccer staff

The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup field is set after Tuesday's draw. Eight of the 10 MLS clubs who qualified for the 27-team tournament learned their Round One opponents, while Columbus Crew and LA Galaxy each received a bye to the Round of 16.

Round One: MLS matchups

Eight MLS clubs enter in Round One, which begins as early as Feb. 4.

  • FC Cincinnati vs. FC Motagua
  • Inter Miami CF vs. Sporting Kansas City
  • LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
  • Real Salt Lake vs. CS Herediano
  • Seattle Sounders FC vs. Antigua GFC
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Deportivo Saprissa

Round of 16: MLS matchups

Columbus (Leagues Cup 2024 winner) and LA Galaxy (MLS Cup presented by Audi winner) earned an automatic bye into the Round of 16, which begins as early as March 4.

  • Columbus Crew vs. winner of LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
  • LA Galaxy vs. winner of Real Salt Lake vs. CS Herediano

How teams qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025

Schedule

The tournament features two-legged matchups in the first four rounds.

  • Round One: February 4-6 (Week 1), 18-20 (Week 2), 11-13 (Week 3) and 25-27 (Week 4)
  • Round of 16: March 4-6 (First Legs) and 11-13 (Second Legs)
  • Quarterfinals: April 1-3 (First Legs) and 8-10 (Second Legs)
  • Semifinals: April 22-24 (First Legs) and April 29-May 1 (Second Legs)
  • Final: June 1
ROUND ONE
8 MLS teams
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

How Colorado qualified

  • Leagues Cup 2024 third place

Opponent

  • LAFC (USA)
  • Leagues Cup 2024 runner-up

Winner faces (Round of 16)

  • Columbus Crew (USA)
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati

How Cincinnati qualified

  • Next best in 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings

Opponent

  • FC Motagua (HON)
  • 2024 Central American Cup play-in winners

Winner faces (Round of 16)

  • Winner of Tigres UANL (MEX) vs. Real Estelí (NIC)
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

How Miami qualified

  • 2024 Supporters' Shield winner

Opponent

  • Sporting Kansas City (USA)
  • 2024 US Open Cup finalist

Winner faces (Round of 16)

  • Cavalier (JAM)
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

How LAFC qualified

  • Leagues Cup 2024 runner-up

Opponent

  • Colorado Rapids (USA)
  • Leagues Cup 2024 third place

Winner faces (Round of 16)

  • Columbus Crew (USA)
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

How Salt Lake qualified

  • Next best in 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings

Opponent

  • CS Herediano (CRC)
  • 2024 Central American Cup semifinalist

Winner faces (Round of 16)

  • LA Galaxy (USA)
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

How Seattle qualified

  • Next best in 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings

Opponent

  • Antigua GFC (GUA)
  • 2024 Central American Cup semifinalist

Winner faces (Round of 16)

  • Winner of Cruz Azul (MEX) vs. Real Hope (HAI)
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

How Kansas City qualified

  • 2024 US Open Cup finalist

Opponent

  • Inter Miami CF (USA)
  • 2024 Supporters' Shield

Winner faces (Round of 16)

  • Cavalier (JAM)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

How Vancouver qualified

  • 2024 Canadian Championship winner

Opponent

  • Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)
  • 2024 Central American Cup play-in winners

Winner faces (Round of 16)

  • Winner of CF Monterrey (MEX) vs. Forge FC (CAN)
ROUND OF 16
2 MLS byes
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

How Columbus qualified

  • Leagues Cup 2024 winner

Round of 16 opponent

  • Winner of LAFC (USA) vs. Colorado Rapids (USA)
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

How LA qualified

  • 2024 MLS Cup winner

Round of 16 opponent

  • Winner of Real Salt Lake (USA) vs. CS Herediano (CRC)
MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Concacaf Champions Cup Matchday Inter Miami CF Columbus Crew FC Cincinnati Colorado Rapids Los Angeles Football Club LA Galaxy Real Salt Lake Seattle Sounders FC Sporting Kansas City Vancouver Whitecaps FC

