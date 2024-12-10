LAFC sign homegrown midfielder Jude Terry

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed homegrown midfielder Jude Terry through 2027 with options for 2028-29, the club announced Tuesday.
The 16-year-old US youth international originally joined the LAFC Academy as a 12-year-old in 2021 from Legends FC.
After starring at various levels of the LAFC Academy, Terry debuted for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2 in 2024. He registered one assist in 11 appearances (six starts).
“Jude is an exceptionally talented young player,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington.
"He has shown great development throughout his time with the Academy, LAFC2 and US youth national teams, and he unquestionably earned this opportunity. We are excited to help him continue his progression at the MLS level.”
Terry helped the US win the 2023 Concacaf Boys’ U-15 Championship and was recently named to the training camp roster preparing for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers.
Terry is the eighth homegrown player in LAFC history.
