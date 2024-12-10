LAFC sign homegrown midfielder Jude Terry

LAFC have signed homegrown midfielder Jude Terry through 2027 with options for 2028-29, the club announced Tuesday.

The 16-year-old US youth international originally joined the LAFC Academy as a 12-year-old in 2021 from Legends FC.

After starring at various levels of the LAFC Academy, Terry debuted for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate LAFC2 in 2024. He registered one assist in 11 appearances (six starts).

“Jude is an exceptionally talented young player,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington.