Inter Miami transfer Diego Gómez to Brighton & Hove Albion

Inter Miami CF have transferred midfielder Diego Gómez to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Paraguayan international departs for a club-record fee (reportedly $15 million with add-ons) that ranks among the most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history.
"The growth Diego has shown as a player since joining Inter Miami has been exponential. His contributions to the team both in midfield and in attack have been key for us through a historic period," said IMCF president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.
"The club believed in his ability and potential from the beginning of the process, and everyone at the club is delighted to have aided in his development. We are excited to see Diego continue to represent us as he makes the jump to one of the world’s best leagues in the English Premier League."
Rising star
Gómez quickly emerged as an everyday starter in Miami's star-studded roster upon his summer 2023 arrival from Paraguay's Club Libertad, shining alongside Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba as the Herons won the Leagues Cup title. With fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez on board in 2024, the Herons clinched the Supporters' Shield with a league-record 74 points.
A U22 Initiative signing, Gómez topped this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings after a breakout 2024 season with 3g/7a in 19 appearances.
Gómez also raised his international profile this year, captaining his country's U-23s to a 2024 Summer Olympics quarterfinal appearance. He has 1g/1a in 12 appearances for Paraguay's senior squad, highlighted by a spectacular goal against Brazil in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying.
"I’m thankful to Inter Miami for the incredible opportunity it provided me to join this fantastic organization and to make history with the club," said Gómez.
"I’m grateful for the trust the club had in me, and everything it has done to help me with my development since joining in July of last year, making me a better player and person on and off the pitch. I will always carry Inter Miami with me in my heart."
New faces in 2025?
Miami are expected to enhance their roster this winter, building off a historic 2024 season. While defense is expected to be a priority during the transfer market, the club may also explore attacking reinforcements, especially after Gómez's transfer.
Additionally, highly-touted Argentine playmaker Facundo Farías is expected back next year after missing the 2024 campaign with an ACL injury.
Javier Mascherano – a former Argentina and FC Barcelona teammate of Messi – will take over head coaching duties in 2025 after Gerardo "Tata" Martino's exit last month.
