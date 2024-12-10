Inter Miami transfer Diego Gómez to Brighton & Hove Albion

"The club believed in his ability and potential from the beginning of the process, and everyone at the club is delighted to have aided in his development. We are excited to see Diego continue to represent us as he makes the jump to one of the world’s best leagues in the English Premier League."

"The growth Diego has shown as a player since joining Inter Miami has been exponential. His contributions to the team both in midfield and in attack have been key for us through a historic period," said IMCF president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí.

The 21-year-old Paraguayan international departs for a club-record fee (reportedly $15 million with add-ons) that ranks among the most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history.

Rising star

Gómez quickly emerged as an everyday starter in Miami's star-studded roster upon his summer 2023 arrival from Paraguay's Club Libertad, shining alongside Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba as the Herons won the Leagues Cup title. With fellow FC Barcelona legend Luis Suárez on board in 2024, the Herons clinched the Supporters' Shield with a league-record 74 points.

A U22 Initiative signing, Gómez topped this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings after a breakout 2024 season with 3g/7a in 19 appearances.

Gómez also raised his international profile this year, captaining his country's U-23s to a 2024 Summer Olympics quarterfinal appearance. He has 1g/1a in 12 appearances for Paraguay's senior squad, highlighted by a spectacular goal against Brazil in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying.

"I’m thankful to Inter Miami for the incredible opportunity it provided me to join this fantastic organization and to make history with the club," said Gómez.