New York Red Bulls sign homegrown midfielder Adri Mehmeti

The New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown midfielder Adri Mehmeti through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

"Adri is an exceptional young midfielder that has shown great progress in his development with New York Red Bulls II this past season," said sporting director Julian de Guzman. "He is a great person on and off the field and we are excited to add him to our roster."

The 15-year-old US youth international joins after playing for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York Red Bulls II. In 2024, he recorded 0g/1a in 15 appearances (eight starts).

Mehmeti joined the Red Bulls Academy in 2019. He was part of the 2023 U-15 Red Bulls Academy team that won the U-15 MLS NEXT Cup.

Mehmeti has made seven appearances for the US U-15 national team, scoring once. He's also represented Albania's youth team.

"Adri has shown good performances in his games with New York Red Bulls II as well as in training with the first team," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "He is a talented young player, and we cannot wait to help him continue his development with us."