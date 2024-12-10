Nashville SC sign Josh Bauer to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Nashville SC have signed defender Josh Bauer to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.
Bauer has spent the last three seasons in Nashville, making 36 MLS appearances. This season, he played in a career-high 26 matches, including 19 starts.
A 2021 SuperDraft pick out of the University of New Hampshire, Bauer began his career with Atlanta United before featuring for Sacramento Republic FC and Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Championship.
“Josh was a key contributor for us this past season in a number of different roles on the field,” said general manager Mike Jacobs. “We are excited to have him back as part of the present and future of our club.”
Nashville finished the 2024 season 13th in the Eastern Conference and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in their five-year history.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant