Nashville SC sign Josh Bauer to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Nashville SC have signed defender Josh Bauer to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.

Bauer has spent the last three seasons in Nashville, making 36 MLS appearances. This season, he played in a career-high 26 matches, including 19 starts.

A 2021 SuperDraft pick out of the University of New Hampshire, Bauer began his career with Atlanta United before featuring for Sacramento Republic FC and Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Championship.

“Josh was a key contributor for us this past season in a number of different roles on the field,” said general manager Mike Jacobs. “We are excited to have him back as part of the present and future of our club.”