Colorado Rapids acquire SuperDraft selections from Philadelphia Union

The Colorado Rapids and Philadelphia Union have completed an unprecedented trade, the clubs announced Tuesday.

In the deal, Colorado receive Philadelphia's SuperDraft selections for the next three years (eight total) in exchange for up to $600,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Colorado receive Philadelphia's first and third-round picks in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, as well as their first, second and third-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 MLS SuperDrafts.

Philadelphia receive a guaranteed $350k in GAM and up to $250k more in GAM if certain performance-based metrics are achieved. The GAM will be allocated as such: $125k in 2025 GAM, $125k in 2026 GAM and $100k in 2027 GAM.