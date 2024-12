2024 MLS Expansion Draft: Eligible players & how to watch

Major League Soccer has released the list of players eligible for selection by San Diego FC in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft.

When

Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT

How to watch & stream

SanDiegoFC.com

Locally in San Diego on FOX 5 (KSWB-TV)

Expansion draft rules

Before competing in 2025 and formally becoming MLS team No. 30, San Diego will select up to five players from the eligible player list (354 total).

Twenty-nine teams were each allowed to protect 12 eligible players. No teams were exempt.