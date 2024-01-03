Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS teams will take a leap forward in 2024?

The Portland Timbers will now begin their Phil Neville era with two open Designated Player spots. Yimmi Chara has been transferred to Colombian top-flight side Junior FC. Portland’s top-end roster flexibility began when they declined the 2024 contract option on striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda. Star midfielder and club-record signing Evander is the Timbers’ leftover DP.

Diego Palacios has joined Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians after leaving LAFC as a free agent. The Ecuador international was the Black & Gold's starting left back for the past four seasons, originally joining in August 2019 from SD Aucas in his home country.

It’s obviously way too early to actually start assessing most of these rosters, but these teams all have some combo of established pieces and the roster flexibility to build on that foundation in a big way. We’re saying if they get those moves right, they could take a leap forward this season. This is about potential, not probability. Unless we get it right. Then we called it.

It wouldn’t be a Daily Kickoff if we didn’t attach a ton of caveats to literally any take. We lean towards neutrality (and cowardice!) around here. Anyway, as of now, a few teams seem set to take a leap forward in 2024. For some that means they could go from playoff team to Supporters’ Shield contender, for others that means they could just get back to the postseason. A leap is a leap though, right?

I don’t think I need to rehash how good SKC’s second half of the season was. But, just in case, the brief summary is no one in the West earned more points and no one else in the West bulldozed their kind of sort of in-state rival in Round One of the playoffs. That doesn’t mean they were perfect from June onward, but they were objectively good.

Peter Vermes should be well aware there are still weaknesses that need shoring up – and there aren’t quite as many weaknesses as media types like me assumed. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see some reinforcements at the back come in, but they don’t have to reinvent the team here. As long as they stay healthy, they’ll be tough to handle. That’s a big “if” with DP forward Alan Pulido’s history and the age of their front three, but that all went just fine most of last year.