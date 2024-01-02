Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution re-sign Emmanuel Boateng

emmanuel_boateng

© Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The New England Revolution have re-signed midfielder/winger Emmanuel Boateng through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old had his contract option declined at season's end after posting 2g/3a in 27 appearances (16 starts) in 2023. A member of the Revs' 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning side, Boateng had previous stints in the league with LA Galaxy, D.C. United and Columbus Crew.

"Ema Boateng has been an important contributor to our attack and has been a productive player in our league throughout his entire career," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

"We are pleased to have Ema return to the club and look forward to seeing him on the field with the rest of the team as we get preseason training underway this month."

Boateng offers a reliable veteran presence and offensive flexibility for incoming manager Caleb Porter, who coached the Ghana native at Columbus during the 2020 season.

In addition to re-signing Boateng, the Revs have completed the permanent transfer of Tomás Chancalay and traded for fullback Nick Lima during the offseason. 

The Revolution make their official 2024 debut in Concacaf Champions Cup action, visiting Club Atlético Independiente of Panamá on Feb. 21 in the away leg of their two-legged series. They open their MLS regular season three days later, with a Feb. 24 visit to D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Emmanuel Boateng New England Revolution

Related Stories

Colorado Rapids waive Danny Wilson & Sam Nicholson
Diego Palacios signs with Corinthians, leaves LAFC
Portland Timbers transfer Yimmi Chara to Junior FC
More News
More News
Suárez, Lloris, Forsberg: How new MLS stars will impact their teams 
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Suárez, Lloris, Forsberg: How new MLS stars will impact their teams 
New England Revolution re-sign Emmanuel Boateng
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution re-sign Emmanuel Boateng
Colorado Rapids waive Danny Wilson & Sam Nicholson
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids waive Danny Wilson & Sam Nicholson
2024 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results

2024 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results
Diego Palacios signs with Corinthians, leaves LAFC
Transfer Tracker

Diego Palacios signs with Corinthians, leaves LAFC
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video