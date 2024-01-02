New England Revolution re-sign Emmanuel Boateng

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The New England Revolution have re-signed midfielder/winger Emmanuel Boateng through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old had his contract option declined at season's end after posting 2g/3a in 27 appearances (16 starts) in 2023. A member of the Revs' 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning side, Boateng had previous stints in the league with LA Galaxy, D.C. United and Columbus Crew.

"Ema Boateng has been an important contributor to our attack and has been a productive player in our league throughout his entire career," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

"We are pleased to have Ema return to the club and look forward to seeing him on the field with the rest of the team as we get preseason training underway this month."

Boateng offers a reliable veteran presence and offensive flexibility for incoming manager Caleb Porter, who coached the Ghana native at Columbus during the 2020 season.

In addition to re-signing Boateng, the Revs have completed the permanent transfer of Tomás Chancalay and traded for fullback Nick Lima during the offseason.

The Revolution make their official 2024 debut in Concacaf Champions Cup action, visiting Club Atlético Independiente of Panamá on Feb. 21 in the away leg of their two-legged series. They open their MLS regular season three days later, with a Feb. 24 visit to D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).