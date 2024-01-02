Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids waive Danny Wilson & Sam Nicholson

The Colorado Rapids have waived center back Danny Wilson and winger Sam Nicholson, the club announced Tuesday.

Wilson, 32, spent the last six seasons with Colorado after joining from Scottish powerhouse Rangers FC. He ultimately logged 5g/7a in 136 regular-season appearances.

Nicholson, 28, rejoined Colorado in 2022 after time at English side Bristol Rovers FC. He tallied 8g/10a in 105 regular-season appearances during two stints in MLS, starting with Minnesota United FC in 2017-18.

“We’d like to thank Danny and Sam for their contributions on and off the field during their time at the club,” Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a release. “We wish them both all the best in their future endeavors.”

The moves come as Colorado prepare for their first game under head coach Chris Armas, a Feb. 24 trip to the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They finished 2023 last in the Western Conference table, taking just 27 points (5W-17L-12D record).

