Diego Palacios signs with Corinthians, leaves LAFC

MLSsoccer staff

Diego Palacios has joined Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians after leaving LAFC (free agent), both clubs announced Tuesday.

The Ecuador international was the Black & Gold's starting left back for the past four seasons, originally joining in August 2019 from SD Aucas in his home country.

Palacios, 24, tallied 1g/12a in 102 regular-season games for the club. He was a 2022 MLS All-Star and helped LAFC complete an MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double that same season.

As Palacios exits, Ryan Hollingshead and Sergi Palencia are LAFC's top remaining fullbacks. And combined with Giorgio Chiellini retiring, LAFC have now lost two starting defenders from their MLS Cup 2023 finalist side.

Head coach Steve Cherundolo's squad returns to action on Feb. 24, hosting their season opener against Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

