Suárez, Lloris, Forsberg: How new MLS stars will impact their teams 

Do you know how a cell phone has 'silent mode,' helping limit texts and any other notifications? This year’s MLS offseason is the opposite of that.

Some new stars are here. But how will each of them impact their MLS team? Let’s take a closer look.

Suárez’s off-ball movement remains elite, as does his strength and ability to shield the ball from opposing center backs. You can see all of those traits in this goal for Grêmio:

He doesn’t score at quite the same clip anymore, but make no mistake: Suárez is still extremely goal-dangerous. The Uruguayan icon scored 17 times for Grêmio in Brazil’s first division last year, earning Best Player and Best Striker honors as a result.

We’ve seen what happens when Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez play together. Spoiler alert: It tends to go pretty well. The last time they linked up, Suárez was a world-class goal-scorer in the middle of FC Barcelona’s frontline, playing alongside Messi and Neymar.

If the 2024 version of Luis Suárez is every bit as good as he was in 2023 and those knee-related questions are quickly put to bed, MLS defenders should beware.

Exactly how much rotation is needed to accommodate Suárez is the big question about this move. It’s not fit. It’s not skill. It’s availability. He played in 53 games (over 4,600 minutes) last year and hasn’t had a major injury in four years. But he's spoken at length about his lingering knee issues, too.

It’s easy to picture a front three with Suárez pinning opposing center backs through in the middle, Messi drifting inside from the right wing to do Messi things, and young Argentine talent Facundo Farías making incisive runs down the left wing. With Josef Martínez no longer at the club, Leonardo Campana will also rotate with Suárez across various matches and competitions to spell the star.

Suárez isn’t just a scorer; he’s a top-tier creator, too. According to FBref, he finished in the 94th percentile among strikers in Brazil’s Série A for expected assisted goals per 90 minutes. Suárez does a great job of setting up chances for others, and will provide Messi and the rest of his teammates in Miami with plenty of looks at goal.

Lloris, who had a year left on his contract with Tottenham, appeared to be looking for the right move away from England. That, along with a downturn in form, likely encouraged Tottenham to sign a new starting goalkeeper in the form of Guglielmo Vicario.

Step in Hugo Lloris, who after nearly a decade with Premier League side Tottenham and a World Cup title with France, will be the new starter for head coach Steve Cherundolo's team.

With LAFC's top two goalkeepers from last year out of contract, they went after a big name.

He has the pedigree, but let's see how effective the 37-year-old will be for LAFC. During his last two seasons with Tottenham, Lloris shifted from saving more goals than expected to conceding more than expected. Per FBref, he finished in the 52nd percentile among Premier League goalkeepers last year, allowing nearly a tenth of a goal more than expected per 90 minutes.

Now, Lloris fared much better in his 540 UEFA Champions League minutes last year, saving 0.32 goals more than expected per 90. If that version of Lloris shows up for LAFC, they could very well have their own Roman Bürki. Bürki, who struggled during his last few seasons with Borussia Dortmund, was unreal for St. Louis CITY SC during their expansion year and helped drive them to the top spot in the Western Conference – winning 2023 MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year honors.