Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS Cup frontrunners are most likely to slip up?  

Still, no one is truly safe. Except for FC Cincinnati. But besides them, no one is truly safe. Here are some teams that might need to be a little more prepared than others for early heartbreak.

The good news for all of those top-seeded teams is the new playoff format will at least keep them from going out after just one game. We won’t have a 2021 New England situation on our hands where one slightly average performance leads to the best regular season team in MLS history disappearing after one game. If a frontrunner loses in this year’s best-of-three setup, they’ll have to be outplayed or at least equaled over multiple games.

Let’s be clear, I’m not expecting any of these very good and talented soccer teams to disappoint their talented, tall and likable fans. I’m just taking a moment to point out which of the MLS Cup frontrunners might have a fatal flaw or numbers that suggest they might slip up right out of the gate.

Yesterday we looked at the teams most likely to show up out of nowhere and shock the world come playoff time . Today, we’re going to do the same. But instead of teams who might be able to put together a storybook run to MLS Cup presented by Audi, we’re going to look at teams who might be doomed to fall flat on their face.

I’m not trying to ruin anybody’s good time. Nothing I write or say will ever take away from one of the most remarkable expansion seasons of all time. St. Louis have been outstanding and are a great team. But…

No one in the West has outperformed their expected goal numbers like St. Louis. Their expected goal differential is -2.23. Their actual goal differential +17. That 19.23 difference is the eighth-highest since 2013 according to American Soccer Analysis. It’s on par with last year’s Austin team that regressed hard to the mean this season and nearly bowed out early against RSL in last year’s playoff. Their differential in expected points per game and points per game is also right in step with last year’s Austin numbers.

Then there’s the vague, narrativey, eye-test things that feel true. Mainly being Red Bulls-adjacent in style is still a little too close to Energy Drink Soccer to be successful in the playoffs. I don’t know how true that is exactly, but there’s got to be a reason New York has failed to win a title in 13 consecutive years of playoff appearances.

All that being said, the West has been incredibly weak this season. They aren’t running a gauntlet here. If the standings stayed as is after Decision Day then St. Louis would be heavy favorites against not-so-good San Jose or Dallas. The Quakes or Dallas aren’t going have a good time in front of a wild CITYPARK crowd. But what if it ends up being a hot Portland side? Or a Minnesota or SKC team with either Bebelo Reynoso or Alan Pulido? That scenario feels a little more dangerous. Even in this new format. St. Louis would still be favorites. But it would be fair to enter that matchup a bit concerned.