Power Rankings: Where does your team stand before Decision Day?

Whatever monkey’s paw deal the Red Bulls made to make the playoffs every year is coming to fruition again. They beat Cincinnati and Toronto this week. A win on Decision Day doesn’t guarantee them a spot (yet), but it would give them a very, very strong chance at one. From there, they could play spoiler for a couple of teams when they get to the playoffs. Their underlying numbers have been excellent all year. They’ve been the unluckiest team in the league compared to their expected goal differential. Maybe they can start getting lucky at the right time?