Your Tuesday Kickoff: Can these playoff stragglers make a deep MLS Cup run?

Ok, look, nearly 95% of the time you need to be elite in some way and have a player or two on your side who can turn even the most hotly-contested playoff matchup on its head in an instant. A number of teams set to potentially enter this post-season are neither elite nor in possession of an elite matchwinner. But that doesn’t mean we can discredit them all entirely. Some have a better chance than others at pulling off a miracle run, though.

Last year’s MLS Cup went to an LAFC team bringing Gareth freaking Bale off the bench. 2021 NYCFC was led by Taty Castellanos and a number of outstanding players across the roster. 2020 Columbus had Lucas Zelarayán ready to turn into the best player in the league at a moment’s notice. 2019 Seattle had the core that would eventually turn into the 2021 CCL-winning side. 2018 Atlanta featured Landon Donovan MLS MVP Josef Martínez and Miguel Almirón. 2017 Toronto had Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley. 2016 Seattle…….

The math says it could happen. The timeline we’re on probably has different plans, especially considering how good the East is. But if anyone left in the race for a Wild Card spot is going to pull this off, it’s New York.

Now, when someone does break through the press, the chance they normally give up is pretty high-probability. Honestly, I think that’s probably one of the reasons they’ve gone 13 playoff-filled years without an MLS Cup. But it’s not hard to imagine them getting into the playoffs and catching a few breaks along the way. They’re definitely due for a few. There’s a 16-goal delta between their actual goal differential compared to their expected goal differential. That makes them the ninth-most unlucky team in MLS since 2013. The difference between their actual points earned and expected points earned has them as the fifth-most unlucky team in that same span.

I know, I know. They aren’t even in the playoffs yet and there’s still a chance they miss out entirely. I know they don’t have Lewis Morgan available. But per American Soccer Analysis, the Red Bulls are fifth in MLS in expected goal differential on the season. They’re fifth in expected points. They’re second in expected goals allowed. For all their lack of quality up front, their pressing and defensive ability has been top-tier this year. They just don’t allow chances.

Kind of a weird moment for the Loons. Adrian Heath is out and… they’re still alive for a playoff spot heading into Decision Day? Alright then.

All the Loons need to do to get in is beat Sporting KC and hope one of the three teams ahead of them faceplant on the final day of the season. It’s totally possible. And in a Western Conference where it kind of feels like every team is an underdog in some way, it's not far-fetched to imagine a lower seed making their way through.

It’s especially easy to imagine the Loons being that team if they make it in. We saw in 2020 all it really takes for them to advance is for Bebelo Reynoso to turn into the best player in the league at the right time. He’s still got that in him. And he has a little help in attack thanks to Bongokuhle Hlongwane and (maybe?) Teemu Pukki.