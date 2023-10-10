Young Players: Who most impressed in Matchdays 36 & 37?

While there’s still some drama left for Decision Day, the past week marked a moment of truth for a large chunk of MLS, with a litany of teams either clinching qualification for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs or seeing their hopes officially extinguished after the results of Matchdays 36 and 37.

The pressure only increases as the stakes are being driven home thusly, and several of those who seized those moments were among the youngest players on the pitch. So here, for the penultimate time in the 2023 regular season, is our rundown of the top performances among those under the age of 22.