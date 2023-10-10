Toronto FC appoint Sean Rubio as technical director

“Sean’s understanding of MLS and more specifically, Toronto FC, make him an excellent fit to boost our capabilities as a front office group. His quality of character and passion for our club and city will prove to be invaluable as we work towards 2024 and beyond.”

“[Rubio] has experienced success at multiple clubs in Major League Soccer and worked extensively within the unique league ecosystem ranging from expansion, MLS SuperDraft selections, to TAM and DP target acquisitions,” Hernandez said.

Rubio will be responsible for managing the infrastructure and operation of TFC’s scouting department, in addition to working closely with general manager Jason Hernandez on the strategy and execution of player acquisitions across the first team and Toronto FC II ( MLS NEXT Pro ).

Longtime MLS front-office executive Sean Rubio has returned to Toronto FC as their technical director, the club announced Monday.

Rubio spent the past four years at Austin FC, originally joining for their 2020 expansion season before becoming the club’s vice president of player personnel. At Austin, Rubio oversaw the roster management and compliance across the first team, Austin FC II and acadmey.

During his first stint with Toronto, Rubio served as the senior manager of scouting and budget from 2016-20, assisting with the integration of scouting, analytics and financial projections into the club’s sporting and player acquisition processes. Beforehand, Rubio worked for the San Jose Earthquakes from 2011-14.

“I couldn’t be happier to be joining Toronto FC,” said Rubio. “The club has supportive ownership and a passionate fanbase. I’m looking forward to working closely with our players and staff to bring success to the city of Toronto.”