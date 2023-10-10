2023 MLS offseason calendar for player moves

Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 (1 pm ET): The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of the 2023 season finish, considering postseason performance.

Eligible players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.