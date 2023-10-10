2023 MLS offseason calendar for player moves

Major League Soccer has announced the full calendar of offseason roster-building events, highlighted by free agency opening (December 13) and the MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas (December 19).
Club Deadline to Submit Bona Fide Offers: MLS clubs must submit to the MLS league office, in writing, all Bona Fide offers. Clubs in the Conference Semifinals are required to submit all Bona Fide offers on the day after their final match of the postseason.
All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.
Club Deadline to Exercise Options: MLS clubs must submit to the MLS league office which players will have their options exercised and which players will not have their options exercised.
Losing Conference Final clubs must submit exercise option decisions to the MLS league office on the day after their final match of the postseason.
Clubs competing in MLS Cup presented by Audi must submit exercise option decisions to the MLS league office on December 10.
MLS College Showcase: The fourth edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 6-9 in Phoenix, Arizona. The closed-door event will give technical staffs from every MLS club an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, including players with remaining NCAA eligibility.
Trade Window Opens (9 am ET): Following a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may begin adjusting their rosters by conducting trades with other MLS teams.
End-of-Year Waivers (5 pm ET): The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of the 2023 season finish, considering postseason performance.
Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for the Re-Entry Process or Free Agency. The End-of-Year Waivers process will close on Thursday, December 14 at 5 pm ET. End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures
The list of players eligible for the End-of-Year Waivers will be published on December 12.
Free Agency Opens (1 pm ET): Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency.
Free Agency-eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years. Free Agency Rules & Procedures
The complete list of Free Agents will be available on December 13.
Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 (1 pm ET): The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of the 2023 season finish, considering postseason performance.
Eligible players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft.
The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 1 will be available on December 13.
MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas (3 pm ET): MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas will consist of three rounds of player selection. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account.
Re-Entry Process, Stage (1 pm ET): The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in Stage 1.
Not all unselected Stage 1 players will be available for selection as players may re-sign with their previous club between stages or may opt out of the process. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules
The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 2 will be available on December 21.