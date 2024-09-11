Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which dark horse will make some noise this postseason?

Only one team has had better underlying numbers over the second half of the season. We’ll get to them in a second, though. And we’ll point out that the Rapids are coming off a run to third place in Leagues Cup too. You could easily argue that makes them the hottest team in this group right now.

They also get an added bonus of avoiding the two big bads out in the East. LAFC are still as scary as ever and the Galaxy are dangerous, but it feels like Inter Miami and Columbus are a step ahead right now. The West could be winnable for a team putting up big numbers down the stretch, especially in attack. Only one team has had a higher rate of xG per game in the second half and well, I guess since we keep mentioning them without saying their name, we should just go there now.