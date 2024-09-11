Canada battle Mexico to feisty goalless draw

Canada played Mexico to a contentious 0-0 draw in an unfriendly international friendly At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Tuesday night.
The draw comes on the heels of a historic 2-1 win over the United States, Les Rouges’ first against the USMNT on American soil since 1957.
Former Orlando City SC standout Cyle Larin had Canada’s best scoring chance of the match two minutes from halftime, but Mexican goalkeeper Luis Malagón dived to parry away the header for a corner.
In the second half, it was Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair who came up big for Canada, coming off his line to deny Santiago Giménez, who was played in behind by César Huerta and then getting a piece of a venomous strike by Roberto Alvarado.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Is Canada the top squad in Concacaf? It’s hard to argue against that after the two results during the September window where they were the away side. And while no goals emerged from this one, there was plenty of animosity between two 2026 World Cup hosts.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: How close were Canada from consecutive wins over the United States and Mexico? They were this stunning Malagón save away.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: St. Clair was outstanding for Les Rouges, especially when the temperature of the match, and the Mexican onslaught, intensified in the second half.
Next Up
- CAN: Tuesday, October 15 vs. Panama | International Friendly
- MEX: Tuesday, October 15 vs. United States | International Friendly