Canada battle Mexico to feisty goalless draw

Canada played Mexico to a contentious 0-0 draw in an unfriendly international friendly At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Tuesday night.

The draw comes on the heels of a historic 2-1 win over the United States, Les Rouges’ first against the USMNT on American soil since 1957.

Former Orlando City SC standout Cyle Larin had Canada’s best scoring chance of the match two minutes from halftime, but Mexican goalkeeper Luis Malagón dived to parry away the header for a corner.