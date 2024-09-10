Cucho vs. Lucho: Why the Hell is Real stars could win MVP

Games like Saturday’s matchup between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati are ones to be treasured.

Today, we’re examining what’s made Cucho Hernández and Lucho Acosta so special in 2024 – and why they could end the year with an MVP trophy.

Clearly, there’s a whole slew of ways to think through and preview the latest edition of Hell is Real (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). But because the players are the ones who ultimately win and lose games, we’re diving into the on-field centerpiece for each team (who both happen to be Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidates, by the way).

Passionate rivalry? Check. Contrasting tactical styles from a pair of astute managers? Check. A battle for seeding ahead of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs? Check. Oh, and a matchup between two of the best players MLS has ever seen? Double check.

Plenty of Columbus Crew players have come to embody Wilfried Nancy’s style of play, acting as conduits for the Frenchman’s tactical instructions to leak out onto the field.

There’s Patrick Schulte, who’s developed into a brave, risk-taking goalkeeper when his team needs an extra player to help them build out from the back. There’s Steven Moreira, who’s transitioned from an under-performing right back to a key cog in possession from a right-sided center back position. There’s Darlington Nagbe, whose press resistance has made him an obvious fit for a team that wouldn’t mind having nearly 100% possession in any given game. And then there’s Cucho Hernández, the man who helps tie everything together in the final third.

Without Cucho’s constant threat in the most important part of the field, the Crew’s commitment to smooth ball progression just… doesn’t matter all that much.

Want proof? Sure, the Houston Dynamo have shown more in the final third recently. But, for a team that commits to buildup and possession much like Columbus, Ben Olsen’s squad has suffered through far more frustrating results over the last year-plus than the Crew. Look no further than their lack of an all-around superstar like Cucho to see why.

I don’t toss around the term “all-around superstar” left and right, but Cucho can truly impact the game in so many different ways that stand out from the forward line.