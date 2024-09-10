If the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 32

MLSsoccer staff

With Decision Day (Oct. 19) just over a month away, we're entering the final push for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Below are the would-be matchups and qualifiers if the postseason started today.

4x5_IfPostseasonStartedToday_9.9_darkbg
Western Conference

Wild Card

  • Portland (No. 8) hosting Minnesota (No. 9)

Round One

  • LA (No. 1) hosting Wild Card winner
  • LAFC (No. 2) hosting Houston (No. 7)
  • Salt Lake (No. 3) hosting Vancouver (No. 6)
  • Colorado (No. 4) hosting Seattle (No. 5)
Eastern Conference

Wild Card

  • Toronto (No. 8) hosting D.C. (No. 9)

Round One

  • Miami (No. 1) hosting Wild Card winner
  • Cincinnati (No. 2) hosting Orlando (No. 7)
  • Columbus (No. 3) hosting Charlotte (No. 6)
  • New York (No. 4) hosting New York City (No. 5)
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with both Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS Cup Playoffs



