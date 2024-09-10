MVP Power Rankings: Bouanga, Cucho make late-season push

Twelve ballots were cast for this one. A first-place vote received 10 points, a second-place vote received five points, a third-place vote received three points, a fourth-place vote received two points and a fifth-place vote received one point. Seven players received at least one point.

Each month of the season, we check in with MLS talent, staff, writers and editors to get their thoughts on the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP race.

It’s been a second since we checked in, but the MVP Power Rankings are back. That’s right, it’s an even more subjective rankings column than the regular Power Rankings. It's a place where voters not only get to arbitrarily define “power,” but “most valuable” too.

Does that make him the most “valuable” player? That’s tough to say. But would anyone really be surprised if Messi goes on an incredible run through Decision Day?

Messi has 25 goal contributions despite making only 11 starts. If he keeps that same pace and makes six more starts, he’ll finish the season with 38 goal contributions. That would very likely make him the league leader in goal contributions.

It’s our first “not receiving votes” section. But we’ve got to mention him. Yes, of course for Messi purposes. But also there’s still a real chance he gets back in this.

Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake (2 points)

Chicho is still hanging around in the discussion thanks to his absurd start to the year. At one point, he put up the kind of numbers that had us wondering if he would challenge Carlos Vela’s record for single-season goal contributions (49). On top of that, he had a moment there where he contributed to something like 95% of RSL’s goals.

Instead, a few missed games and a little bit of a regression to the mean have him sitting tied for second in the league with 28 goal contributions. He’s also sitting second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 17 goals.

Arango is still in the midst of a Best XI-caliber season. He’s just lost a little narrative momentum in the MVP race. That's in part because his teammates eventually started contributing to goals, too.

Christian Benteke - D.C. United (4 points)

If we’re talking “most valuable” in the strictest terms, Benteke has a real argument. He’s carrying a just alright D.C. United team as far as they will go.

Benteke's 18 goals have him leading the Golden Boot race and he has six assists on top of that. D.C. have 43 goals this season and it feels like Benteke has contributed to every meaningful one.

As of today, his performance has D.C. above the playoff line. There’s a chance they’d be a Wooden Spoon team without him.

Riqui Pugi - LA Galaxy (4 points)