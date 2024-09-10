Charlotte FC sign Ashley Westwood to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Charlotte FC have signed captain Ashley Westwood to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Tuesday.
The 34-year-old midfielder joined Charlotte in January 2023 after a 10-year career at English sides Aston Villa and Burnley. He has 5g/9a in 55 MLS regular-season appearances.
"Ashley has been a tremendous leader and ambassador for our club over the past two seasons and we’re delighted to sign him to a new contract," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.
"He is the perfect representation of what it means to be a Charlotte FC player, who dedicates himself to the club both on and off the field. He has been a crucial part of building this club throughout the last two seasons, and he will continue to be a vital player for us as we all fight for our first piece of silverware."
"Life in Charlotte has been an incredible experience for me and my family and I’m extremely happy to re-sign with the club," said Westwood. "I joined Charlotte FC at a very rough point following a serious injury, and it’s been a breath of fresh air that has truly revitalized my career.
"It’s an honor to captain the side, and this city and fanbase is incredible. We know we can reach greater heights, and I’m excited to continue leading this group into the seasons to come."
One of the more active clubs of the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, Charlotte are seeking back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips. They're currently sixth in the Eastern Conference in their first season under head coach Dean Smith.
