Charlotte FC sign Ashley Westwood to new contract

"Ashley has been a tremendous leader and ambassador for our club over the past two seasons and we’re delighted to sign him to a new contract," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.

"He is the perfect representation of what it means to be a Charlotte FC player, who dedicates himself to the club both on and off the field. He has been a crucial part of building this club throughout the last two seasons, and he will continue to be a vital player for us as we all fight for our first piece of silverware."