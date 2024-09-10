Energy Moment of the Matchday

Jimmy Maurer saves the day for FC Dallas | Energy Moment of the Matchday

With Maarten Paes representing Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers, FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer started his team's Matchday 31 fixture at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The 35-year-old delivered, making a monumental save to preserve a 0-0 draw and garner Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 31.

Maurer went full extension in the 96th minute to thwart Vancouver's Déiber Caicedo from point-blank range, one of four saves on his 2024 season debut.

"We tied tonight’s match because of Jimmy," interim head coach Peter Luccin said postmatch. "He is a player with a lot of experience and quality. I am very happy with his performance.”

The stop also helped keep Dallas (9W-12L-7D; 34 points) in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race. They're just two points shy of Minnesota United FC for the Western Conference's ninth and final postseason bid.

“It felt great," Maurer said. "Credit to all my teammates and the staff. Drew [Keeshan, FC Dallas goalkeeper coach] has been keeping me sharp all year, games or not. I feel the support from everybody, from the staff to the players. I felt great and just happy to do my part for the team."

