Jimmy Maurer saves the day for FC Dallas | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The 35-year-old delivered, making a monumental save to preserve a 0-0 draw and garner Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 31.

Maurer went full extension in the 96th minute to thwart Vancouver's Déiber Caicedo from point-blank range, one of four saves on his 2024 season debut.

"We tied tonight’s match because of Jimmy," interim head coach Peter Luccin said postmatch. "He is a player with a lot of experience and quality. I am very happy with his performance.”

The stop also helped keep Dallas (9W-12L-7D; 34 points) in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race. They're just two points shy of Minnesota United FC for the Western Conference's ninth and final postseason bid.