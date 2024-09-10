Mauricio Pochettino named USMNT head coach

The US men’s national team have their next head coach, with U.S. Soccer announcing Tuesday that Mauricio Pochettino is taking over the program.

"Mauricio is a serial winner with a deep passion for player development and a proven ability to build cohesive and competitive teams," said U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker. "His track record speaks for itself, and I am confident that he is the right choice to harness the immense potential within our talented squad. We are thrilled to have Mauricio on board as we embark on this exciting journey to achieve success on the global stage."

Pochettino takes the reins less than two years before the US co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

Pochettino previously coached at some of Europe's top clubs: Premier League sides Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, as well as French Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain and LaLiga's Espanyol.

After weeks of reports and speculation, the renowned Argentine coach replaces Gregg Berhalter, who was relieved of his duties in July following the USMNT's group-stage exit at Copa América 2024.

"Mauricio Pochettino brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to U.S. Soccer, and we are excited to see how his leadership will inspire and elevate our national team," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "We look forward to working with Mauricio and U.S. Soccer to build on the momentum and enthusiasm surrounding soccer as we prepare for the World Cup in 2026."

Pochettino's hiring comes after a two-month search that reportedly began with U.S. Soccer reaching out to Jürgen Klopp. The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund head coach was said to have quickly rebuffed the advances, leading the federation to land the 52-year-old Argentine after he parted ways with Chelsea following the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Known for his high-pressing, attacking tactics and man-management skills, Pochettino is tasked with guiding the USMNT's so-called "Golden Generation." He'll lead a crop of players – highlighted by Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna, among others – who have achieved regional success but fallen short of expectations on more high-profile global stages.

Special opportunity

The US are just under two years removed from a Round of 16 finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As 2026 World Cup co-hosts, they've auto-qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament.

"The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn’t just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on," Pochettino said. "The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here – those are the things that inspired me.