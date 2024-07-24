Your Wednesday Kickoff: Three short reasons to watch the MLS All-Star Game tonight

MLS All-Star Game tonight
The best of MLS and LIGA MX clash tonight in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET and is free to watch on Apple TV.
LIGA MX win 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T
The LIGA MX All-Stars edged their MLS All-Star counterparts in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, taking a 3-2 decision Tuesday night in a dramatic finale. Take a look at the recap here.
Sullivan guides MLS NEXT All-Star Game Comeback
Less than one week removed from his record-setting debut, Cavan Sullivan led Team East to a 4-2 victory over Team West in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The Philadelphia Union midfielder buried a 77th-minute penalty kick, then set up a 90th-minute insurance strike from FC Cincinnati forward Stefan Chirila – capping a man-of-the-match performance in the season-end showcase event Tuesday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium.
The All-Star Game starts at 8 pm ET tonight. Be there promptly. Here are a few things to keep an eye on when you arrive.
Cucho, Nagbe, Camacho, Moreira & Rossi are right at home
The Crew are tonight’s gracious hosts. It’s a party that comes at a perfect time to celebrate. Over the last few months, the Crew have been the team in MLS. Yeah, there’s a team in Miami that gets a little more attention, but it’s the Crew who have won MLS Cup, made a Concacaf Champions Cup final and continued to play some of the league’s most attractive and effective soccer. The club and city deserve the spotlight.
They should enjoy being in the spotlight while this particular version of the team exists. It’s the best version they've ever had and they’re one of the best MLS teams we’ve ever seen. That won’t last forever, though. They’re a little too good. They’ve already lost president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko and homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris. Wilfried Nancy could be a possible candidate for the open US men's national team job. These are the good old days. It feels appropriate to have an event to celebrate them while Crew fans are in them.
Cucho can put an exclamation point on that tonight. Since he arrived in MLS, he’s been one of the league’s best players. Nancy deserves credit for elevating this team, but don’t underestimate the fact he’s had one of the best forwards we’ve seen in his league-leading attack. Would you be shocked if he scored?
Or maybe it will be one of his four Crew teammates starting for MLS tonight. Darlington Nagbe, Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira and Diego Rossi are all a part of a Crew contingent that’s the largest on the MLS roster. There’s a chance to provide one more core memory to the Crew’s greatest era tonight.
Acosta & Orellano in enemy territory
The opposite side of Hell is Real, aka FC Cincinnati, could also have their say tonight. There’s not really a grand statement to make about that, it would just be funny.
How would Columbus fans even react to Lucho Acosta, already sporting the captain’s armband, scoring for what’s technically the “home team”? Maybe Luca Orellano provides the assist on the goal. There’s potential here.
It’s the All-Star Game
Other than that, do you really need any more incentive to watch? All of the league’s most exciting players are in one place and looking to outshine LIGA MX’s best. This is the best selection of talent the region has to offer. Something cool will almost definitely happen. That’s all you should have to know.
Portland acquire Toye from Montréal: The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Mason Toye from CF Montréal. In exchange for the 25-year-old, Montréal receive Portland's second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Montréal could also receive $200,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM). He has 20 goals and six assists in 106 MLS appearances.
Salt Lake acquire Australian winger Brook: Real Salt Lake have acquired winger Lachlan Brook from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers FC. The 23-year-old is under contract through the 2025 season with options for 2026-27. Brook arrives with 18g/5a in 92 professional appearances, starting with his breakthrough at Adelaide United FC (Australia). He also played for English lower-league side Crewe Alexandra following a move to Brentford's B team.
St. Louis acquire Becher from Danish team: St. Louis CITY SC have brought Simon Becher back to MLS, acquiring the forward on loan from Danish top-flight side AC Horsens. The 25-year-old's deal with St. Louis lasts through June 2025. Additionally, CITY SC have a purchase option to keep Becher through 2026 with club options in 2027 and 2028.
Good luck out there. Keep things under control.