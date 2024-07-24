Your Wednesday Kickoff: Three short reasons to watch the MLS All-Star Game tonight

Less than one week removed from his record-setting debut, Cavan Sullivan led Team East to a 4-2 victory over Team West in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The Philadelphia Union midfielder buried a 77th-minute penalty kick, then set up a 90th-minute insurance strike from FC Cincinnati forward Stefan Chirila – capping a man-of-the-match performance in the season-end showcase event Tuesday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium.

The LIGA MX All-Stars edged their MLS All-Star counterparts in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, taking a 3-2 decision Tuesday night in a dramatic finale. Take a look at the recap here.

The best of MLS and LIGA MX clash tonight in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target , held at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field. Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET and is free to watch on Apple TV.

The All-Star Game starts at 8 pm ET tonight. Be there promptly. Here are a few things to keep an eye on when you arrive.

Cucho, Nagbe, Camacho, Moreira & Rossi are right at home

The Crew are tonight’s gracious hosts. It’s a party that comes at a perfect time to celebrate. Over the last few months, the Crew have been the team in MLS. Yeah, there’s a team in Miami that gets a little more attention, but it’s the Crew who have won MLS Cup, made a Concacaf Champions Cup final and continued to play some of the league’s most attractive and effective soccer. The club and city deserve the spotlight.

They should enjoy being in the spotlight while this particular version of the team exists. It’s the best version they've ever had and they’re one of the best MLS teams we’ve ever seen. That won’t last forever, though. They’re a little too good. They’ve already lost president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko and homegrown midfielder Aidan Morris. Wilfried Nancy could be a possible candidate for the open US men's national team job. These are the good old days. It feels appropriate to have an event to celebrate them while Crew fans are in them.

Cucho can put an exclamation point on that tonight. Since he arrived in MLS, he’s been one of the league’s best players. Nancy deserves credit for elevating this team, but don’t underestimate the fact he’s had one of the best forwards we’ve seen in his league-leading attack. Would you be shocked if he scored?

Or maybe it will be one of his four Crew teammates starting for MLS tonight. Darlington Nagbe, Rudy Camacho, Steven Moreira and Diego Rossi are all a part of a Crew contingent that’s the largest on the MLS roster. There’s a chance to provide one more core memory to the Crew’s greatest era tonight.

Acosta & Orellano in enemy territory

The opposite side of Hell is Real, aka FC Cincinnati, could also have their say tonight. There’s not really a grand statement to make about that, it would just be funny.

How would Columbus fans even react to Lucho Acosta, already sporting the captain’s armband, scoring for what’s technically the “home team”? Maybe Luca Orellano provides the assist on the goal. There’s potential here.

It’s the All-Star Game