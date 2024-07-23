Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers acquire Mason Toye from CF Montréal

The Portland Timbers have acquired forward Mason Toye from CF Montréal, the clubs announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 25-year-old, Montréal receive Portland's second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Montréal could also receive $200,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM).

"Mason will provide our group with another option in the attack as we make a push to compete in Leagues Cup play, and eye a strong finish to our 2024 MLS season," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy.

"Mason is a player that we’ve known about for a long time with the profile that we were looking for," said Timbers head coach Phil Neville. "He brings good experience and will provide us depth with competition in the forward line."

The former US youth international has played in MLS since 2018, when Minnesota United FC picked him No. 7 overall (first round) in that year's SuperDraft. He has 20 goals and six assists in 106 MLS appearances, plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

In Portland, Toye joins an attack led by Evander, Jonathan Rodríguez, Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno. That core has helped Portland score 50 goals, the third-most in MLS, during Neville's first season at the helm.

At Montréal, Toye fell behind Matías Cóccaro, Josef Martínez, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and more in the depth chart. Their 34 goals are bottom-third in the Eastern Conference.

