St. Louis CITY acquire Simon Becher from Danish team

St. Louis CITY SC have brought Simon Becher back to MLS, announcing Tuesday they've acquired the forward on loan from Danish top-flight side AC Horsens.
The 25-year-old's deal with St. Louis lasts through June 2025. Additionally, CITY SC have a purchase option to keep Becher through 2026 with club options in 2027 and 2028.
"We are excited to bring back a Midwest native to St. Louis and to add another attacking option to our club," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.
"Becher is a known commodity in MLS and has shown he can compete in this league. We hope he can carry his European experience over to St. Louis and bolster our group."
Becher departed St. Louis in January after playing for Vancouver Whitecaps FC. A first-round selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, he tallied 8g/2a in 26 all-competition matches with Vancouver.
While at AC Horsens, Becher scored three goals in 14 matches.
Becher is St. Louis' third attacking addition this summer after Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel arrived from Germany's second tier. Additionally, striker Sam Adeniran was traded to the Philadelphia Union.
St. Louis enter Leagues Cup 13th in the Western Conference, sitting 10 points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. CITY SC are led by interim coach John Hackworth after parting ways with Bradley Carnell in early July.
