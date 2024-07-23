St. Louis CITY acquire Simon Becher from Danish team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have brought Simon Becher back to MLS, announcing Tuesday they've acquired the forward on loan from Danish top-flight side AC Horsens.

The 25-year-old's deal with St. Louis lasts through June 2025. Additionally, CITY SC have a purchase option to keep Becher through 2026 with club options in 2027 and 2028.

"We are excited to bring back a Midwest native to St. Louis and to add another attacking option to our club," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.