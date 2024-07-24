Cervantes, Ordoñez show "the future" at MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

COLUMBUS – Heading into the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, Diana Ordóñez wasn’t sure how she should prepare.
Events like the Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice would come easily for a player as accomplished as the Houston Dash forward, representing NWSL in the event alongside the MLS squad. Hitting the crossbar for the Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs? That’s not something she’s asked to do in a club match.
But, overall, Ordóñez did well, failing only to beat Alicia Cervantes, the Chivas star representing Liga MX Femenil, to the final target of a thrilling showdown that opened the Passing Challenge.
“It was cool. I definitely enjoyed the passing. The crossbar was a little more unrealistic” compared to a typical match, Ordóñez said. “I was a little nervous. I think that’s kind of more people than we usually get at our games in Houston. Definitely different and a lot of pressure, but it was fun. I enjoyed that environment.”
Cervantes arrived after scoring for Chivas on Sunday in a losing effort against the Washington Spirit in the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup, so she didn’t have much time to prepare. Clearly, though, she adapted quickly and helped give Liga MX the edge.
“It’s something new for us, but we’re proud to be able to participate in these types of competitions,” Cervantes said after. “I really enjoyed it. At the end of the day, I was just excited to be part of the event.”
During the challenge, LA Galaxy playmaker Riqui Puig and Inter Miami CF midfielder Sergio Busquets set up Ordóñez, with Puig directing her which targets to aim for as various lights went on and off. Puig said he enjoyed the experience and came away as a fan of Ordóñez’s abilities.
“It’s always good to have new faces. I think Diana was impressive. She did really well. The group we had was really fun and we had a good time,” Puig said.
A native of Spain, home to the current FIFA Women’s World Cup champions, and a player who came up in the FC Barcelona system and often saw that club’s three-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winners, Puig is accustomed to watching talented female players. He hopes to see more integration between MLS and NWSL at events like the Skills Challenge.
“I think it’s the future,” he said. “Soccer is growing a lot. I think we’re at the same level and have to give the same voice to women’s soccer as we do to the men’s game.”
Also a huge fan of the sport in all its forms, Ordóñez played coy before the contest when asked who she was eager to catch up with or ask for a photo, saying she preferred to try to win the competition before
“Chino Huerta, for sure, watching him play on the national team, Jonathan Dos Santos was really cool to meet,” she said. “On my team, obviously people like Jordi Alba, Riqui, Sergio Busquets, those were such big names growing up watching so to get to share a field with them, I could’ve never imagined it. I’m just feeling really blessed.”
Now, Ordóñez hopes to share that blessing with other teammates, whether from the Dash, the national team or both.
“There’s so many people you can choose from. The NWSL is so full of talent,” she said when asked who should be invited should the event expand in the future “Skillful players. María Sánchez, my teammate, I’ll put her up there. People like Sophia Smith and players like that I think could really compete. I think it would be a lot of fun and a lot more reason for people to come out and see national team players, see women, have their kids come out, that kind of thing.”
In addition to having a few teammates and friends taking part, both Cervantes and Ordóñez had one more shared request.
“Obviously I’d like to participate in the crossing challenge. That’s what I do,” Cervantes said.
It drew Ordóñez’s attention, too: “I would’ve loved to do the cross-volley. When I was watching and saw I didn’t get it, I was like, ‘I understand. I’ll let the guys have it,’ but as a 9 that’s your bread and butter. That would’ve been amazing.”
While there is room to expand and perhaps other events to involve the NWSL and Liga MX Femenil stars, Ordóñez and Cervantes acquitted themselves well as representatives of their clubs and leagues.
Next time, they’ll know how to prepare, and perhaps be able to share some tips with more women, too.