Cervantes, Ordoñez show "the future" at MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

“It’s something new for us, but we’re proud to be able to participate in these types of competitions,” Cervantes said after. “I really enjoyed it. At the end of the day, I was just excited to be part of the event.”

Cervantes arrived after scoring for Chivas on Sunday in a losing effort against the Washington Spirit in the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup, so she didn’t have much time to prepare. Clearly, though, she adapted quickly and helped give Liga MX the edge.

“It was cool. I definitely enjoyed the passing. The crossbar was a little more unrealistic” compared to a typical match, Ordóñez said. “I was a little nervous. I think that’s kind of more people than we usually get at our games in Houston. Definitely different and a lot of pressure, but it was fun. I enjoyed that environment.”

But, overall, Ordóñez did well, failing only to beat Alicia Cervantes, the Chivas star representing Liga MX Femenil, to the final target of a thrilling showdown that opened the Passing Challenge.

Events like the Passing Challenge presented by Old Spice would come easily for a player as accomplished as the Houston Dash forward, representing NWSL in the event alongside the MLS squad. Hitting the crossbar for the Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs? That’s not something she’s asked to do in a club match.

During the challenge, LA Galaxy playmaker Riqui Puig and Inter Miami CF midfielder Sergio Busquets set up Ordóñez, with Puig directing her which targets to aim for as various lights went on and off. Puig said he enjoyed the experience and came away as a fan of Ordóñez’s abilities.

“It’s always good to have new faces. I think Diana was impressive. She did really well. The group we had was really fun and we had a good time,” Puig said.

A native of Spain, home to the current FIFA Women’s World Cup champions, and a player who came up in the FC Barcelona system and often saw that club’s three-time UEFA Women’s Champions League winners, Puig is accustomed to watching talented female players. He hopes to see more integration between MLS and NWSL at events like the Skills Challenge.

“I think it’s the future,” he said. “Soccer is growing a lot. I think we’re at the same level and have to give the same voice to women’s soccer as we do to the men’s game.”

Also a huge fan of the sport in all its forms, Ordóñez played coy before the contest when asked who she was eager to catch up with or ask for a photo, saying she preferred to try to win the competition before

“Chino Huerta, for sure, watching him play on the national team, Jonathan Dos Santos was really cool to meet,” she said. “On my team, obviously people like Jordi Alba, Riqui, Sergio Busquets, those were such big names growing up watching so to get to share a field with them, I could’ve never imagined it. I’m just feeling really blessed.”

Now, Ordóñez hopes to share that blessing with other teammates, whether from the Dash, the national team or both.