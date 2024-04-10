Your Wednesday Kickoff: Columbus win in Mexico, can Miami do the same?

Inter Miami CF face a 2-1 aggregate hole before Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series, needing a historic performance Wednesday evening at CF Monterrey's Estadio BBVA to advance in the regional competition. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm ET on FS1 and TUDN.

The Columbus Crew have advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals in thrilling fashion, topping Liga MX power Tigres UANL 4-3 on penalty kicks after drawing their Leg 2 fixture at Estadio Universitario 1-1 on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made a pair of massive saves in the decisive shootout, atoning for an early error that led to Tigres' opening goal. Diego Rossi scored the equalizing goal in the 59th minute. The Crew are the first MLS team to advance on the road in Mexico in a Concacaf series after failing to win the first leg at home.

I have a confession: Despite my bravery (hold your applause) in picking Columbus to advance past Tigres in yesterday’s newsletter, there’s a slight chance I overstated my confidence level. In the history of this tournament, an MLS team had never advanced past a Liga MX team after drawing or losing the first leg at home. We were in uncharted territory. Hopefully, you can forgive me for having private concerns about the Crew’s ability to advance. And hopefully, you consider I’m being very brave (hold your applause) again by admitting this. And hopefully, you can ignore the fact I also bravely (hold it) picked the Revs to win 5-1 against Club América.

I say all that to frame just how remarkable this win is for Columbus. From a macro-level view, it’s remarkable because it hasn’t happened in the 16 years since the modern version of Concacaf Champions Cup came into existence in 2008. From a micro-level view, it’s remarkable because the Crew looked dead and buried three minutes into the match. Like, more dead and buried than we already kind of assumed they were heading into El Volcán needing a result. When Patrick Schulte and the Crew went full “When Playing It Out Of The Back Goes Wrong” to start the match and allowed a disaster of a goal, the game felt over.

Instead, the Crew steered into the skid and regained control. There were, of course, still moments where Tigres showed their quality – I still can’t believe André-Pierre Gignac missed a huge chance in the box in the second half – but Columbus never lost their composure, played a typical Crew game and showed again why no one in MLS has a stronger sense of self-belief.

It’s the same sense of belief that allowed them to come back from 2-1 down to FC Cincinnati in last year’s Eastern Conference Final and allowed Schulte to have a full redemption arc throughout the opening and final whistle. The former MLS SuperDraft pick made up for the opening goal with two critical saves in penalties that sealed a win for Columbus.