CF Monterrey vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Inter Miami CF face a 2-1 aggregate hole before Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series, needing a historic performance Wednesday evening at CF Monterrey's Estadio BBVA to advance in the regional competition.

All remaining CCC participants have their sights set on the June 2 final. The winner qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Should the reigning Leagues Cup champions pull off the spectacular, they'd meet reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew or Mexican side Tigres UANL for a CCC semifinal series in late April.

7-1 aggregate vs. Comunicaciones (Guatemala) Round of 16: 3-1 aggregate vs. FC Cincinnati

After earning a 2-1 win last week at Chase Stadium, Monterrey are in the driver's seat for Wednesday's return leg. Second-half goals from Maxi Meza and Jorge Rodríguez proved decisive, pouncing on the opportunity afforded by David Ruiz's 65th-minute red card reducing Inter Miami to 10 men.

An interesting twist: If Rayados win a sixth all-time CCC title this year, it's actually the Philadelphia Union who qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

How, you might ask? Head coach Fernando Ortiz's team has already qualified as 2021 CCC winners, and process of elimination means Philadelphia are next up in the FIFA rankings system. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald has a deeper breakdown of the details.