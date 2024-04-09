Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls take over, Philadelphia Union remain undefeated

D.C. United are a good team. D.C. United are also a team learning how to win. They’ve held the lead in each of their last four games and only won one of them. Taken alone, those are solid results. Taken as a sequence, it’s a clear representation of an issue. They have a ways to go before they can be seen as a true contender for a home playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, it’s still worth mentioning their underlying numbers are among the best in the league so far.