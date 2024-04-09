MLS celebrates Earth Day with Greener Goals Week of Service 

Inspired by reforestation and natural ecosystems, MLS players will be sporting adidas One Planet pre-match jerseys in celebration of Earth Week. Titled “One Planet. One Chance.”, the pre-match jerseys are made from recycled materials and come in three distinct colors representing the Woods, Soil and Water.

Greener Goals Week of Service MLS partnerships

Throughout Greener Goals Week of Service, MLS clubs and the League office staff will volunteer their time by conducting environmentally friendly projects in partnership with charitable organizations to positively impact local communities.

To reduce waste and help address food insecurity in their region, MLS clubs will also partner with local charities and food organizations to distribute food, that was prepared but not consumed, following matches at their stadiums. MLS venues will collectively divert more than 61 tons of food to local food donation programs, which is equivalent to approximately 146 tons of CO2e emissions and comparable to 467 one-way flights from San Jose to Montreal.

As part of the League’s commitment to address its environmental impacts where our matches are played, MLS will partner with SandSi and Green 2 Sustainable to pilot a new program, with select MLS venues, that will measure their greenhouse gas emissions and overall environmental impacts. This measurement tool will provide MLS venues the opportunity to benchmark environmental performances and explore opportunities to reduce emissions associated with game-day operations in addition to supporting local environmental initiatives in their communities.

To amplify efforts surrounding reforestation, MLS is partnering with One Tree Planted to plant 1,000 trees on behalf of each MLS community, up to 29,000 trees across the League. Fans will have the opportunity to support this initiative – for every social post using #GreenerGoals, MLS and One Tree Planted will plant one tree as part of large-scale reforestation projects taking place in the U.S. and Canada. This campaign will aim to reforest 68 acres of land to provide cleaner air and water, stored carbon, stabilized soils and improved biodiversity.

This announcement arrives during a period of unprecedented momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America, with MLS’ 29th season underway, the second season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the second season of Leagues Cup and Copa America taking place in 2024, the Concacaf Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup slated for 2025, and the FIFA World Cup coming to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Major League Soccer is committed to taking steps to address its environmental impacts and seeks to inspire clubs, players, partners, fans and staff to improve the communities where we live and play our games.