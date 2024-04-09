Early-season stat darlings: Which players do the underlying numbers love?

Still, with caution, I want to pick out some of the unexpected early-season stars. These aren’t your MVP candidates or your sure-fire All-Stars. Rather, these are the underground players you can claim to know before they were cool. Okay, fine, some of the players I’m highlighting below are battle-tested veterans who you know already. But you get the idea.

Week by week, we’re inching closer to having legitimate sample sizes for player evaluation. Every team in MLS has played between six and eight games, which is just on the low end to really dig into the impact of specific players from around the league.

There’s tons of room for Gómez to become more efficient in the final third, but the Colombian is leaping from a promise-filled youngster to a legitimately productive starter.

So few players are better than Gómez at gaining the edge on the opposing fullback, rounding the corner, and firing off either a key pass or a shot from a dangerous area. With elite speed and high-level dribbling ability, Gómez leads regular MLS contributors in take-ons per 90 minutes (8.51) and has added more value with his dribbling than any other player in MLS this year, according to American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric.

Through six games this year, the 21-year-old has two goals and three primary assists alongside his 4.1 non-penalty xG+xAG, which puts him seventh in all of MLS. He’s developed into the go-to option on the right wing for Pablo Mastroeni and seems to be enjoying RSL ’s shift to a 3-2-5 shape in possession more than any of his teammates. While he defends as a right-sided midfielder in a 4-4-2 block, Gómez steps higher and towards the sideline to provide width as the right-most member of the front five in the attack.

You literally couldn't rip the horn for the Andrés Gómez hype train out of my hands if you tried. It’s just not possible.

The 2022 version of William Agada is back, folks. Or, at least it’s starting to look that way.

After arriving in MLS in the summer of 2022, the Nigerian striker scored an incredible eight goals in 900 minutes to close out the regular season for Sporting Kansas City. But in 2023? Injuries robbed Agada of 20 games, leaving him with just three goals in 700 regular-season minutes. Through just six games and three starts in 2024, though, Agada has already equaled his goal tally from 2023.

The 24-year-old’s off-ball movement has always been sharp, and he’s continued to use that to his advantage this season. According to FBref, Agada is third among regular players in MLS this year in non-penalty xG per 90. Opposing center backs rarely know when or where he’ll pop up inside the box – and they can rarely match his physicality, even if they can put a body on him in the 18.

It’s too early to know exactly how Peter Vermes plans to use Agada this year. Will he be a starter even when Alan Pulido is fully fit? Will Vermes play the two together like he did against the LA Galaxy last month? Or will he revert back to a super-sub role?