Brad Guzan does the unexpected for Atlanta United | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Is veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan , almost 20 years into his prolific career, suddenly turning into a key offensive weapon for Atlanta United ?

While that's probably not happening soon, his rare, full-field goalie assist that helped ATLUTD earn a 1-1 draw at New York City FC is our Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 8.

With Atlanta down one-nil in the 65th minute, Guzan's punt into open space found a wide-open Edwin Mosquera on the right flank, and the Colombian's cross into the box was nodded home by Jamal Thiaré for the point-saving header. The 39-year-old's first-ever MLS assist (and two saves on the night) improved the Five Stripes to a 3W-2L-1D record, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just four points behind leaders New York Red Bulls.

"This pass was a little bit more intentional, I would say," Guzan, whose first career assist came back in 2013 in the English Premier League with Aston Villa, said post-match. "But they both count, so it's alright."

Head coach Gonzalo Pineda was particularly proud of Guzan's impact on the game.

“I have tons of respect for him. I think I’ve seen many many good performances from Brad, and today was another one," Pineda said. "He gets that first assist in his MLS history for him. Happy for that."