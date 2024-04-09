Energy Moment of the Matchday

Brad Guzan does the unexpected for Atlanta United | Energy Moment of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Is veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan, almost 20 years into his prolific career, suddenly turning into a key offensive weapon for Atlanta United?

While that's probably not happening soon, his rare, full-field goalie assist that helped ATLUTD earn a 1-1 draw at New York City FC is our Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 8.

With Atlanta down one-nil in the 65th minute, Guzan's punt into open space found a wide-open Edwin Mosquera on the right flank, and the Colombian's cross into the box was nodded home by Jamal Thiaré for the point-saving header. The 39-year-old's first-ever MLS assist (and two saves on the night) improved the Five Stripes to a 3W-2L-1D record, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just four points behind leaders New York Red Bulls.

"This pass was a little bit more intentional, I would say," Guzan, whose first career assist came back in 2013 in the English Premier League with Aston Villa, said post-match. "But they both count, so it's alright."

Head coach Gonzalo Pineda was particularly proud of Guzan's impact on the game.

“I have tons of respect for him. I think I’ve seen many many good performances from Brad, and today was another one," Pineda said. "He gets that first assist in his MLS history for him. Happy for that."

Guzan and Atlanta return to action Sunday at home against the undefeated Philadelphia Union (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FOX).

ATL_Guzan_Brad_HEA_1080x1080
Brad Guzan
Goalkeeper · Atlanta United
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Energy Moment of the Matchday Atlanta United Brad Guzan Matchday

Related Stories

Diego Rubio gives Austin FC new life | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Jeremy Ebobisse plays super sub for San Jose | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Kellyn Acosta elevates Chicago Fire | Energy Moment of the Matchday
More News
More News
Early-season stat darlings: Which players do the underlying numbers love?
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Early-season stat darlings: Which players do the underlying numbers love?
CF Montréal's Nathan Saliba fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

CF Montréal's Nathan Saliba fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Young Players: Who were the standouts in Matchday 8?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Young Players: Who were the standouts in Matchday 8?
Brad Guzan does the unexpected for Atlanta United | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Energy Moment of the Matchday

Brad Guzan does the unexpected for Atlanta United | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls take over, Philadelphia Union remain undefeated

Power Rankings: New York Red Bulls take over, Philadelphia Union remain undefeated
More News
Video
Video
Energy Moment of the Matchday 8: Brad Guzan
0:40

Energy Moment of the Matchday 8: Brad Guzan
Disciplinary Committee: 04.06.24 CLB-DC Hernandez Failure to leave field 75min
1:13

Disciplinary Committee: 04.06.24 CLB-DC Hernandez Failure to leave field 75min
Disciplinary Committee: 04.06.24 SEA-MTL Saliba Failure to leave field 53min
1:14

Disciplinary Committee: 04.06.24 SEA-MTL Saliba Failure to leave field 53min
Twellman's Takes: What's going on with Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández?
2:03

Twellman's Takes: What's going on with Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernández?
More Video