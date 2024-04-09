Brad Guzan does the unexpected for Atlanta United | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Is veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan, almost 20 years into his prolific career, suddenly turning into a key offensive weapon for Atlanta United?
While that's probably not happening soon, his rare, full-field goalie assist that helped ATLUTD earn a 1-1 draw at New York City FC is our Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 8.
With Atlanta down one-nil in the 65th minute, Guzan's punt into open space found a wide-open Edwin Mosquera on the right flank, and the Colombian's cross into the box was nodded home by Jamal Thiaré for the point-saving header. The 39-year-old's first-ever MLS assist (and two saves on the night) improved the Five Stripes to a 3W-2L-1D record, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just four points behind leaders New York Red Bulls.
"This pass was a little bit more intentional, I would say," Guzan, whose first career assist came back in 2013 in the English Premier League with Aston Villa, said post-match. "But they both count, so it's alright."
Head coach Gonzalo Pineda was particularly proud of Guzan's impact on the game.
“I have tons of respect for him. I think I’ve seen many many good performances from Brad, and today was another one," Pineda said. "He gets that first assist in his MLS history for him. Happy for that."
Guzan and Atlanta return to action Sunday at home against the undefeated Philadelphia Union (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FOX).