Young Players: Who were the standouts in Matchday 8?

Here are the top performances among players under the age of 22 in MLS Matchday 8.

Kids marked themselves onto stats sheets across MLS over the weekend, with goal contributions that proved to be difference-makers in several games. Conversely, we also witnessed plenty of quietly effective defensive work, including the matchday’s most head-turning scoreline, where a familiar giant finally showed its power for the first time in 2024.

After looking like Wooden Spoon contenders for the season’s first month, the Verde & Black have suddenly won two in a row. And even though they came against the bottom two sides in the Western Conference table, it’s been a marked upturn in performance from ATX, with their 19-year-old midfielder a chief protagonist.

Wolff was consistently incisive with the ball in that crazy 4-3 comeback win over San Jose, completing 43/47 passes (92%) and playing a team-high four key passes. He took all of his team’s 10 corner kicks, won the majority of his nine ground duels and tabbed five defensive actions.