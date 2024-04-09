Twellman's Takes: "No excuses" for Sporting KC vs. Miami at Arrowhead Stadium

Sporting Kansas City finished 2023 on a heater, averaging two points a game in their final nine to surge into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, where they upset top-seeded St. Louis CITY SC in Round One.

The team was slated to build on that momentum in 2024, and while they've only lost one in their first seven, a disturbing trend developed in their last two home games: blowing massive leads. In Matchday 6 vs. LA Galaxy, they gave up three goals after the 70th minute to fall 3-2, and in Matchday 8, it was three goals after the 60th minute vs. the Portland Timbers to draw 3-3.

That's one point taken from a combined five-goal advantage at home. Now they host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in front of a potential record crowd at the 70,000+ capacity Arrowhead Stadium (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).