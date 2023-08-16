Your Wednesday Kickoff: Can Messi be stopped? Nashville may be toughest test yet

The 2023 Leagues Cup is guaranteed to have an MLS champion after Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF won their semifinals on Tuesday night. Nashville and Miami have also locked up spots in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) via their guaranteed top-two finishes in Leagues Cup. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union will vie for the third CCC spot via Leagues Cup when meeting Liga MX's CF Monterrey in the Third-Place Game . The final is set for Aug. 19 at 9 pm ET at GEODIS Park .

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

What happened?: Josef Martinez immediately opened proceedings with a remarkable goal from a tough angle, and Inter Miami were immediately off and running. Moments later Lionel Messi scored from distance, and, despite the Union peppering the Herons with shots, Inter Miami were in full control of the game. Jordi Alba scored on the break just before halftime and David Ruíz finished things off at the end of the game. Inter Miami scored on four of their five shots while the Union put just one of their 16 shots in the net. It’s rough out there.

So, did we learn anything?: Man, what a weird one to try and analyze. To some extent, exactly what we thought might happen actually happened. The Union were able to pile on shots against Inter Miami. The final xG tally ended up 2.36 to 0.73 in favor of Philadelphia. Game state plays a big factor in that of course – Josef’s opening goal instantly changed the chemistry of the game – but it’s hard to know exactly where you draw the line between “That’s probably not sustainable” and “Lionel Messi is an otherworldly supernatural force.”

I think it’s probably safe to assume on some level that allowing Inter Miami a few inches of space at any moment could change the makeup of the game. And it’s officially safe to say at this point that we’re witnessing the most remarkable turnaround in MLS history. That Jason Kreis quote from 2014 about Lionel Messi being unable to win in MLS if placed on the league’s worst team is growing more stale by the day. There have obviously been a few more additions along the way during Inter Miami’s dramatic change, but those additions likely aren’t here without Messi. Maybe Kreis was actually right. But I don’t think the current roster sans Messi would be the worst team in MLS at this point. Maybe close. Not the worst.