Lionel Messi's "aura" grows: Inter Miami near Leagues Cup glory

“It's not easy to say now. I think we've been scared a little bit of the names that Miami had,” said Philly playmaker Dániel Gazdag . “Obviously they have a good team now. But they are not better than us [by] three goals.”

Fielding such trash talk from within their own households is just one small example of the multilayered difficulties the Union faced against Messi and Miami. Though the Argentine scored yet again, this time a seeing-eye frozen rope into the side netting from some 36 yards out, his longest-range goal since 2012, the Herons didn’t even require an overwhelming performance from the GOAT to cruise past the reigning Eastern Conference champions and into the Leagues Cup Final, where they’ll visit Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on Saturday (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

“He'll probably be like, I can't believe you scored against Messi,” Bedoya told reporters with a brief, wry smile in the postgame mixed zone. “Even though he was telling me that Messi’s gonna score. Messi’s his favorite player. You know, he's at that age … kids say the darnedest things.”

He suspected his 8-year-old son Santino would be pleased about it when he woke up in the morning, though.

More than Messi

Even after taking the stunning gut punch of a 3rd-minute tally by Josef Martínez, the first blow in a nightmare first half for the hosts, Philly asked real questions of the Herons. Drake Callender had to make a superb save to deny Gazdag in a one-on-one just minutes after Martínez’s strike – “I should have scored that; would have been a different game,” said Gazdag later – and the Union finished the night with a markedly superior expected-goals tally to Miami’s.

It didn’t matter. With additional goals from Jordi Alba and young homegrown David Ruíz, as well as steady performances across the XI, this was a night that displayed how much more there is to IMCF than just Messi – how dramatically he and his friends Alba and Sergio Busquets have elevated their new team, how quickly coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino has implemented a cohesive collective.

“Leo, Josef, normally they participate [in the goals],” said Martino postgame. “There’s progress, because Benja [Cremaschi] recently scored; today it was David coming from behind for the goal, Jordi as a defender scores a goal. And that I think is important for any team.

“It’s true that the team is changed, but it’s also true that the roster has changed. Today we have a much more competitive roster that creates problems for the coach when it comes time to choose the team.”

Having perhaps the greatest player of all time in your colors provides an incalculable psychological boost, and the presence of two of his most elite colleagues from the FC Barcelona salad days has ratcheted up the levels that much further.

“It's changed a lot,” said Ruiz. “Everybody has a winning mentality, and everybody's ready to play every tournament, win every game, and every final.

“They’re players that obviously just try and give advice,” he explained of the ex-Barça trio’s influence. “We're like, young and stuff, we try to run everywhere. That's something that they just told us, oh, just maintain more your position, that the ball’s going to get to you. Stop running for the ball too much where you’re just trapping yourself – things like that.”

The Herons still sit last in the MLS standings, a stiff recovery mission awaiting in the coming weeks to book postseason soccer. But Leagues Cup turned out to be an ideal blank slate, the first step in the club’s drastic midseason reinvention.

“We saw the opportunity in Leagues Cup to kind of have like a fresh start. It's not in league play, but it's an opportunity to play well, win games, perform well and lift a trophy,” said Callender. “That, alongside those players joining our team, was a perfect mixture for us to do well.